2016, the year fact was stranger than fiction

Soon after 3am on November 8, when it became clear that Donald Trump was going to be the next president of the United States, the official Twitter account of Charlie Brooker's dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror posted a dejected clarification. "This isn't an episode," they wrote, "This isn't marketing. This is reality." Coming five months after the unlikely Brexit referendum result, it wasn't surprising that we were hoping this was the last plot twist before our Truman Show boats finally hit the wall. You might remember Kanye West using the Truman analogy in 2013, to express his frustration at reaching the boundaries of possibility he felt were trapping him as an artist. By the time he name-dropped Truman again, at the VMAs in August, people thought he was referring to the bomb-dropping 33rd president of the United States. By December, he was meeting with president-elect Trump, the man who has created America's own unbelievable new reality.

There is no shortage of analogies for this weird world in 2016. Stranger Things has given us the Upside Down, Westworld a dystopian amusement park, and Black Mirror… well, a mirror to our present. Writers of science-fiction and fantasy — and, somewhat ironically, Hillary Clinton — use the term "suspension of disbelief" to describe the state of mind that makes the implausible possible. Think hooking up with a robot prostitute in a virtual Wild West accessed through artificial consciousness, or speaking to your mom from an alternate universe using a string of Christmas lights. But the best fiction doesn't rely on believable plots. (The Waldo episode of Black Mirror is widely believed to be the weakest, and it's the one we're currently living out.) More important is whether or not the anti-truth resonates. Capturing imaginations can be as complex as Brooker's show or as simple as Trump's promise to "build the wall," "lock her up," or "drain the swamp" — things we're now told he never actually meant at all.

Fashion has long been touted as a way to escape reality, and this year designers took their task very literally. At Miu Miu's spring/summer 17 show, Miuccia Prada likened her subversively perky Stepford Wives pool party to the menace of global warming (to consider that we have a president-elect who thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax alone requires a suspension of disbelief). Back in January, Donatella Versace envisioned a retro-futuristic galaxy with clothes that glowed like a lightsaber and fastened with space-age metal clasps. At Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière enlisted cybergoths and sci-fi dreamers for a spring/summer 17 space epic, and a legit Final Fantasy character for the consequent "Series 4" campaign — created in collaboration with game developer Square Enix. Then there was that Mac x Star Trekmakeup collaboration and those mind-bending fashion films from Kenzo and Spike Jonze, Kenzo and Carrie Brownstein, and of course Stella McCartney and artist Philippa Price. Earlier this week, Givenchy took Lea T to Mars.

Science fiction entered America in the wake of WWI and the great depression and blossomed during WWII, but the Reagan years spawned the sci-fi we're most familiar with. George Orwell wrote his unnervingly prophetic novel 1984 just after World War II ended, wanting it to serve as a warning to his readers. And we're now heading back to that era at breakneck speed — Trump's inauguration ball lineup literally features a band called The Reagan Years, pegged as "one of the HOTTEST 80's cover band [sic] in the US!" (Presumably S U R V I V E, the buzzy Austin band responsible for Stranger Things's haunting, synth-driven score, were not available to perform). The strangest yet strongest episode of Black Mirror is the San Junipero story, set in 1987. The paranoid political climate of the 80s, incited by the threat of AIDS, cocaine, and nuclear war, spawned a wave of pop culture that allowed us to escape reality while also examining it under a microscope. Fascism is back, which sucks, but at least trippy cult classic Donnie Darko is too.

While this increasingly nationalist western world is unfamiliar to those of us who can barely remember a time before Obama or the European Union, at least we have the right language to discuss it with. Merriam-Webster recently declared that the word of the year was "surreal" because of the frequency with which it was Googled over the last 12 months. "'Surreal' is one of the most common lookups following a tragedy," they explained on their very excellent Twitter. Oxford Dictionaries chose "post-truth" as 2016's most telling word. ("Unpresidented," thankfully, is still not a word.) Another good one would have been "gaslighting," taken from the name of a film released at the tail end of WWII, whereby someone manipulates another into questioning their own sanity.

The phrase "self-care" also saturated the lexicon during 2016. During times of chaos, many people look to astrology, psychics, and fortune tellers for guidance. Spiritual practices are frequently written off by those unwilling or unable to suspend their belief, and fortune-telling is actually a class-B misdemeanor in New York City — one punishable by a $500 fine or even jail time. But this has not deterred young people, many of them already disenchanted by organized religion, from seeking answers in tarot cards or zodiac constellations. This mindset has steered the Los Angeles lifestyle for years, but as we suggested earlier this year, its increasing prevalence in New York is more surprising. Even drug use is following suit. "If cocaine expressed and amplified the speedy, greedy ethos of the nineteen-eighties, ayahuasca reflects our present moment — what we might call the Age of Kale," Ariel Levy wrote in the New Yorker recently, recounting her experience of attending a shaman-led ayahuasca ceremony in Williamsburg. "It is a time characterized by wellness cravings, when many Americans are eager for things like mindfulness, detoxification, and organic produce, and are willing to suffer for our soulfulness."

Saying "suspension of disbelief" often puts the burden on the audience rather than the creator. But if it's achieved, it can greatly empower the person who constructed the narrative. Designers can sell their fantasies with a thousand-dollar price tag, TV writers can test the limits of plots so complex you have to watch them thrice, and demagogues can rant about draining the swamp while filling it with bigger monsters. Zodiac charts, cybergoth shoulder pads, and sci-fi space movies won't lift us out of this mess — but they can help us process it. At least we're going to have really good things to watch on Netflix.