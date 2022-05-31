Are we getting a new Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson movie?

Still from Twilight (2008)

Do we want another Twilight movie? Absolutely not. The problematic abstinence porn, where a relatably-average mousy-haired girl with no vibes whatsoever fell into a love triangle with a sexy-yet-creepy 100-year-old vampire and an ever-shirtless toxic-masc werewolf, can stay in the hearts of our preteen selves, only to be relived when we’re feeling nostalgic. But the prospect of a now grown-up Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson – two actors at the very height of their powers, with years of collective creative experience and personal history – in a film together? One where they aren’t staring into each other's bored eyes and saying things like “you're my own personal brand of heroin”, is an enticing thought for sure. Here to make that a potential reality, and give Twihards everywhere heart palpitations, is director David Cronenberg who says he’d like to reunite the pair in an upcoming movie.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Here’s what we know so far. Whilst his Kristen-starring body horror Crimes of the Future was having its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival before it hits cinemas next week, David went for a coffee with renowned film critic Jordan Ruimmy. On his website, World of Reel, Jordan shared that – as David also worked with Rob on the 2012 thriller Cosmopolis and 2014 satire Maps to the Stars – they discussed how it could be fun to bring the two together on a new project and it seemed to be something that David was genuinely considering.

“It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen,” David told Jordan. “They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time. For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together.” He didn’t share too many details for now though, especially since he’ll be filming the thriller Shrouds next year: “I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie.” That’s okay David, we’ll wait. No measure of time is too long.

Forget Bennifer or And Just Like That, this is the reunion we all need. With Kristen recently nominated for the Best Actress Oscar for Spencer earlier this year and Rob gripping audiences in his gritty take on Batman, we can be sure any future project with the two will be an epic showcase of just how far the two have come since their vampire movie era.

Don’t expect any fan service though. That’s something David is very wary of, should he actually make this film. “It might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

Here’s hoping for a sexy body horror that reverses the power dynamics of the Twilight films and one that, knowing David’s movies, would definitely be messed up. Kristen Stewart kinkily slicing up Robert Pattinson’s body? We would like to see it.

