Every Britney Spears single, ranked

When she was not a girl, not yet a woman, Britney Spears formed the blueprint of the modern day pop star. She was not merely good, she was great: she resurrected the teen pop genre with the smash hit “…Baby One More Time” and quickly became the most exciting and enticing name in the industry, consistently proving this status over the course of nine studio albums. Across 48 singles, she ranged from high-energy dance pop to blisteringly-raw ballads, sometimes mixing the two together, and spun a library of music that has inspired countless musicians today: from Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama to Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Lil Nas X.

Now, she’s back! The new upcoming release is a dance cover of “Tiny Dancer” with Elton John titled “Hold Me Closer”; it’s Britney’s first new song since her 2016 album Glory, and her first work since the end of her gruelling conservatorship battle. To celebrate, we channelled our excitement about the return of the greatest pop star in history by ranking every one of her singles.

48. It Should Be Easy (featuring will.i.am)

Did you completely forget about this, the third collaboration between Britney and the Black Eyed Peas’ frontman will.i.am? Me too. This mindlessly hype-y EDM song from 2013’s Britney Jean follows a generic fodder beat by David Guetta, while someone shamelessly autotunes Britney’s glorious signature vocals to the point that she sounds like a malfunctioning robot. In truth, it shouldn’t have been a single when other Britney Jean tracks like “Alien” and “Tik Tik Boom” were literally right there.

47. Matches (with Backstreet Boys)

A Britney and Backstreet Boys song in 2020? Why not, you might think. However, with its glitchy club pop sound, the track is far from the glorious y2k throwback you’d hope for, instead feeling incredibly late 2010s with its beat-driven EDM sound. It’s fun, but not necessarily what we want from a link up between two of the biggest teen pop acts of the late 90s.

46. Outrageous

The kind of song you can imagine Regina George slow-strutting down the school hallway to. It loses many points for being written by R. K*lly but gains a couple for being the theme tune for the most underrated movie of all time: Catwoman (2004).

45. Mood Ring (By Demand)

The very-slow-burn, somewhat-stagnant yet broody track was originally only featured on the Japanese version of Britney’s 2016 album Glory. But after many fan requests, a new version of the album was released with new songs, and the wide-release of “Mood Ring” as a single in 2020. The (By Demand) was added as an homage to its fan-forced release.

44. Someday (I Will Understand)

“Someday (I Will Understand)” aired during the finale of Britney’s TV show with her ex-husband entitled Chaotic. While it doesn’t hold a candle to the few other ballads within her discography, the piano song, written by Britney herself, does have a raw and open beauty to it as she sings to her soon-to-be-born first child.

43. Boys (featuring Pharrell Williams) - Co-Ed Remix

“Boys” is blessed by a Janet Jackson-style groove and a funky sound by Pharrell Williams’ production group The Neptunes (you can tell they did Justin Timberlake’s Justified around the same time, too) but sadly lacks a memorable chorus to properly carry home those smooth vibes. Spot a cameo from Austin Powers in the music video too. Groovy baby!

42. Make Me (featuring G-Eazy)

Despite the fact Britney’s unfiltered voice shines on this 2016 single, there’s an odd melancholy to this ultra-horny track. Also, in the final music video, Britney and her friends are acting like the kind of girlies who are dancing on the table at drag brunch and getting handsy with the stripper, two mimosas in. They should have gone with the original, pole-dancing, leopard-filled, Britney-in-a-glittery-bodysuit music video idea, directed by David LaChapelle.

41. I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll

Though it may not live up to the giddy, Grammy Hall of Fame-inducted heights of the Joan Jett version, Britney still channels her usual pop princess energy into something edgier in this cover for her 2002 movie Crossroads. We call that range. Britney can serve punk but could your favourite rockstar do “Work Bitch”? I don’t think so.

40 . Scream & Shout (with will.i.am)

This is not just a Britney x will.i.am song, this is a Britney x will.i.am x Tulisa song. Despite the fact that the N-Dubz queen co-wrote the song — and that her vocals audibly feature throughout the track — she was not credited until 2018, and even then only for the songwriting. Justice for The Female Boss!

39. Pretty Girls (with Iggy Azalea)

An anthem for the sluts (non-practicing), “Pretty Girls” gets a lot of hate for its superficial lyrics, written by Little Mix, and excessive product placement in the music video (hi Beats by Dr Dre Pill!), with many calling it Britney’s worst song. But while it may be very on-the-nose, its cringiness is what makes it iconic. Besides, the song was tailor-made to be relatable to hotties – if you don’t get it, that means you’re ugly.

38. Slumber Party (featuring Tinashe)

R.I.P to the planned Charli XCX remix of this ultra-sexy reggae-pop song about sextapes and seven minutes in heaven that sadly never came to fruition.

37. My Prerogative

Never has a song intro been more prophetic than when Britney said, “people can take everything away from you. But they can never take away your truth. But the question is, can you handle mine?” at the beginning of her 2004 cover of Bobby Brown’s 80s swing number “My Prerogative”.

36. Work Bitch

As a socialist Britney stan, I choose to assume that when she said “you want a hot body? You want a Bugatti? You want a Maserati? You better work, bitch” what she meant was work towards taxing and or eating the 1% and redistributing their wealth. Our queen is a Marxist girlie after all.

35. Tom’s Diner (with Giorgio Moroder)

Before this vibey remixed cover of the 1982 Suzanne Vega classic was even released as a single, it was already the best-selling digital song for the Italian composer and producer Giorgio, and it remains so to this day. That’s the impact of Britney Spears.

34. Swimming In The Stars

Ethereal and dreamy, the atmospheric drums and electro pop sound of this ballad make it a standout amongst the tracks rerelease of Glory in 2020.

33. I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman

Co-written by Dido, this 2002 power ballad is celebrated among fans as a showcase of Britney’s stunning vocal range, but still won a Golden Raspberry for Worst Original Song after it was featured in the tracklist for her movie Crossroads. They just didn’t understand it.

32. Criminal

Britney’s folky ode to bad boys, “Criminal”, sprinted so Jesy Nelson’s “Boyz” could meander idly.

31. Do Somethin’

2005’s attitude-filled dance anthem “Do Somethin’” fits perfectly with the music released by other starry party girls of the moment such as Gwen Stefani, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. The music video, Britney’s directorial debut, also features the star’s alter ego, a mean girl called Mona Lisa.

30. Break The Ice

The South Korean anime-style music video for “Break The Ice” (a song co-written by Keri Hilson of “Pretty Girl Rock” fame) promised to continue the story of superhero Britney – the same character established in the “Toxic” music video. But alas, like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s “Telephone”, it’s nearly two decades later and we’re still waiting on that follow up.

29. Overprotected

The Max Martin-produced dance track spoke to Britney in 2001 with its lyrics about a girl who felt like she was constantly being told what to do and who to be. We love you, Brit!

28. Ooh La La

A song for The Smurfs 2 soundtrack did not have to go off this hard. Shoutout to Britney’s adorable sons Sean and Jayden for making an appearance in the music video, too.

27. From The Bottom Of My Broken Heart

Even at the age of eighteen, Britney Spears showcased a powerful depth of emotion in her voice in this moving, atmospheric 00s pop ballad from her debut album.

26. Radar

This electro-pop song (believed to be inspired by Rihanna’s early music) uses heavy synthesisers, sonar pulses and there’s an audible determination and strength in Britney’s voice, perhaps due to the fact that it was recorded the day after her divorce from Kevin Federline.

25. I Wanna Go

The music video is evidence of Britney’s short lived indie sleaze era, from the shredded Mickey Mouse crop-top and Avril Lavigne hair to the heavy eyeshadow and Hannah Montana-style glove. A look is a look!

24. Perfume

On the mechanical, often-impersonal sound of her EDM eighth album Britney Jean, “Perfume” is a rare moment of vulnerability.

23. Hold It Against Me

This lusty 2011 song was inspired, according to writer Bonnie McKee, by Katy Perry’s “babely bod”. The more you know!

22. Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know

J’adore Britney’s 00s Cali girl aesthetic in the music video to this Shania Twain-authored pop belter, featuring cut-off daisy dukes and a crochet bra top as she makes out with her boyfriend by a campfire.

21. My Only Wish (This Year)

This Christmas bop should be topping the charts worldwide every December, alongside Mariah Carey and George Michael.

20. Till The World Ends

Does anyone think climate change is a good thing? I love Britney Spears, Kesha and Nicki Minaj on the “Till The World Ends (Remix)”. I think they’re really interesting artists.

19. S&M Remix (with Rihanna)

How do you make Rihanna’s kinky song for the sub bottom twinks even sexier? You get Britney on the remix breathily asking to be tied, gagged and bound. Start each day as you mean to go on by watching the pair pole-dancing in handcuffs and Britney in a bunny-eared mask in their performance at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.

18. 3

Can you believe Britney invented threesomes in 2009?

17. Me Against The Music (with Madonna)

The second best Britney and Madonna moment. Just above their makeout sesh on the 2003 MTV VMA Awards, and only beaten by the duo (along with Paris Hilton, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore) singing “Vogue” at Britney’s wedding.

16. Circus

There’s only two types of people in the world: those that entertain and the ones that observe. By 2008, Britney Jean Spears had more than proved she was well and truly a leading figure within the former, so this single is really just a huge flex. As it should be!

15. Womanizer

The first major single from Britney that wasn’t intrinsically linked to her personal life in a few years, “Womanizer” was the return of fun, dance-pop anthems from the star whilst still holding that middle-finger attitude she had mastered on previous album Blackout. Also, the cinematic music video from Joseph Kahn (he also did “Toxic”, Lady Gaga’s “Love Game” and Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space”) with a multiverse of Britneys in various disguises, deserves to be a full-length feature film.

14. I’m A Slave 4 U

After the teen pop star energy of her first two albums, a now 19-year-old Britney came out with this dirrty, hyper-sexy track by The Neptunes. Her performance of it at the 2001 MTV VMA Awards, with an albino python named Banana draped over her shoulders, is arguably the most memorable performance in the ceremony’s history.

13. If U Seek Amy

“If U Seek Amy” cemented Britney Spears amongst the literary greats. Her mastery over wordplay in this not-so-secretly-sexy song is on full display. No wonder it’s said that William Shakespeare himself was actually trained under Britney’s mentorship. Don’t fact-check that.

12. Sometimes

This lovelorn hymn for the socially-anxious is dripping in ethereal, synthetic y2k vibes. The recent Muna cover, with its flawless fake-out finish, is also addictively nostalgic.

11. Anticipating

“Anticipating” is a forgotten gem within Britney’s discography. Channelling the same fun, glittery disco and R&B vibes as Janet Jackson’s “All For You”, the fourth single from Britney’s 2001 album was only released in France but deserved to have club-goers flocking to hear it on the dancefloor the world over.

10. Born To Make You Happy

So maybe the lyrics are lowkey problematic, and its visuals feature a camp conversation pit bed and clashing choreo, but that doesn’t stop Britney’s voice from tugging at your heartstrings as she sings about an identity crisis in the wake of a heartbreak.

9. Oops… I Did It Again

A karaoke classic for those of us with severe main character syndrome; for those who download Hinge out of boredom but when someone actually asks us out we panic and ghost. “Oops” will forever go down in history for its iconic red jumpsuit in the music video and a genius bridge where Britney’s lover dives to get her the Heart of the Ocean from the Titanic movie only for her to reply nonchalantly, “Aww, you shouldn’t have.”

8. (You Drive Me) Crazy

“Crazy” is the kind of song that, when it comes on at the club, everyone groups on the dancefloor to belt every last word. From the music video featuring Adrien Greenier and Melissa Joan Hart, to the iconic drop when Britney shouts “Stop!” and the cowbells in the background, everything about this song made it the perfect follow up to “…Baby One More Time”.

7. Gimme More

The lead single from the seminal Blackout album, “Gimme More” was the chrysalis for the most iconic line in Britney’s entire career: “It’s Britney, bitch!” The electropop anthem filled with moans and heavy-breathing was a wink to the way in which the world (especially news media) was lapping up her every move, the good and the bad, with a hyperfocus on whatever was deemed ‘bad’. If people were talking shit about her anyway, why not pose as a pole-dancing stripper whilst singing about not being able to control yourself? Iconic behaviour.

6. Toxic

In an alternative reality this Bhangra-sampling bop would have been a Kylie Minogue hit, having been offered to the Australian singer for her album Body Language before she turned it down. Every time you hear that piercing string riff, adrenaline shoots through your veins. By the end of the song, you’re out of breath from the extreme three minute and nineteen second high you just experienced. Plus, this music video, and Britney’s famed blue outfit, single-handedly made every gay watching want to become an air steward. That’s impact.

5. Everytime

Not only did this song officially and permanently change the spelling of the phrase ‘every time’, it’s also one of Britney’s most beautiful and captivating offerings. Written by the singer herself along with Grecian Eurovision 2006 artist Annet Artani, the song came in the wake of the pair both dealing with intense breakups: “Everytime” acts as an intensely personal and raw response to Justin Timberlake’s brutal (and, let’s say it, inferior) song “Cry Me A River”. But from its gorgeous simplicity to the heart-wrenching breathy vocals, the song is also a document of Britney’s natural talent for deeply emotive pop music.

4. …Baby One More Time

When a pom-pom pigtailed, school uniform-wearing Britney jadedly tapped her pen on a classroom desk, waiting for her last period of the day to end in the intro to “… Baby One More Time”, she was about to have the greatest debut for a musician in history. Almost going to TLC or the Backstreet Boys, the record, with a rock-pop edge and a riff you will recognise the moment you hear it, cemented Britney as the next big pop star and a leader of the 90s teen pop revival.

3. Lucky

A seriously poignant and self-aware single from the pop star still in the very early days of her career, “Lucky” tells the story of a Hollywood starlet who, despite all the fame and all the glamour, still cries herself to sleep out of loneliness. But alongside its meaningful lyrics, the bubblegum pop’s warm, glistening production makes it a blueprint of the sad girl bop genre.

2. Stronger

“My loneliness ain’t killing me no more” Britney sings over a foghorn, heavy synths and thumping dance beat. It’s quite the statement from the singer who made her debut with the lyric “my loneliness is killing me”, and had released sad bop “Lucky” just a few months prior. But “Stronger” is the ultimate empowerment song, one about using your pain for growth and defying those who want to pull you down.

1. Piece of Me

Picture the scene: It’s fall 2007, the last time you heard Britney sing was in early September in a widely-criticised performance of “Gimme More” at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her personal life and mental health are constantly up for debate in magazines, while their omnipresent paparazzi survey her like vultures, angling to get an unflattering photo: the tabloid press has an unsaid sense of enjoyment in pulling the world’s biggest pop star down. What does Britney Spears do? She releases the greatest “fuck you” anthem of all time.

The song was written about the media scrutiny Britney faced as “Mrs most likely to get on TV for stripping on the streets while getting the groceries”, as well as her inability to do pretty much anything without cameras flashing. The song took 30 minutes to record, with Britney loving it so much she learnt all the lyrics in the car ride to the recording studio. Fittingly, the song also had backing vocals from Robyn, a fellow queen of sad girl bops. Though it never charted as well as many of Britney’s other hits, “Piece of Me” was a phoenix rising from the ashes. A deeply personal dance offering that stuck its middle finger up to the entire concept of fame, it will be remembered as both a pivotal moment in Britney’s own career and the history of pop music. Amen.

