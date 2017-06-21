About

      21 June 2017

      i-D meets: tokyo's genderless youth

      We meet the Tokyo youth celebrating genderless fashion. Using make-up, clothes and Instagram filters, these young people are challenging international social norms and drawing on anime's fluid beauty standards.

      Topics:watch, i-d meets, genderless youth, genderless kei, tokyo

