the A-Z of london menswear

      As London Fashion Week Men's celebrates its fifth anniversary, we salute the vibrant visionaries who make the capital the most exciting place in the world for menswear right now. From the club kids to the collaborators, from the iconic to the opulent and the wild and eccentric, the bespoke and the Nu Lads, we flick through the A-Z of London's menswear scene. From all the As of Astrid Andersen, to the Zeitgeist setting agenda of the Palace skateboards crew.

      Credits

      Director Rollo Jackson

      Producer Amber Millington
      Production Manager Caroline Milsom

      Production Company Somesuch
      Executive Producer Sarah Pearson

      Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney
      Global Executive Producer Eloise King
      Producer Declan Higgins

      Fashion Editor Max Clark
      Junior Fashion Editor Bojana Kozarevic
      Fashion Assistant Louis Prier-Tisdall

      Director of Photography Krzysztof Trojnar
      1st AC Tobias Eedy
      2nd AC Calem Trevor
      Additional Camera Alex Hulsey
      DIT Regina Lemaire-Costa
      Gaffer Maarten Alexander
      Spark Rory Harborne
      1st AD Hayley Williams

      Location The Store Studios

      Production Designer Arthur De Borman
      Art Dept Assistant Sean Harland
      Hair Charlie Cullen, Dexter Johnson at TONI&GUY
      Make Up Amy Wright, Grace Crow

      Runners Charlie Dennis, Stephen Isaac-Wilson, Georgie Wright, Leala-Rain Shonaiya, Nancy McCullough

      Casting Kharmel Cochrane Casting

      Editor Ben Crook At Speade

      Colourist Kai Van Beers at MPC

      Production Manager Lauran Clark

      Production Coordinator Joanna Osborne

      Post Production Manager Tom Lynch

      Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa

      Music “Walworth Window” Written and Performed by Joy Orbison. Courtesy of Joy Orbison

      Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo

      Music Supervisor Alex Benge

      Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly

      Studio Manager Polly Williams

      Production Accountant David Gray

      Equipment Manager Richard Smith

      Equipment Assistant Henry Cotsford

      Post Tech Supervisor Dominic Brouard

      VP Production, UK Bree Horn

      Production Executive Shelley Hurley

      Head of Post Production Daniel Elias

      Channel Manager, UK Jordan Joseph

      Models
      Danny Blake and Daniel Hardake at d1. Ben Romans-Hopcraft. Emmanuel Adjaye at AMCK. Charles Jeffrey. Kobe Darko. James Spencer. Strong The Eve. Furmina Ahmed. Benaissa Majeri. Luis Skittini. Josh Ryan Bart. Yannis Arthur-Koba. Alessandro Raimon. Olivier Bolvin-Carrier. Luis Brooker, George Griffiths, Sang Woo Kim, O'Shea Robertson, Montell Martin, Theo George at Select. Stefan Djokic. Thomas Sehne. Richard Oxley.  Rebecca Lanbebaek. Samuel Ross. Lennon Gallagher at Models 1. Cavan McCarthy. Skinny Macho. Liam Hodges. Davidson at Elite. Turgay, Jordan and Arnaud at Nii. Gaby Sahar. Laurie Vincent. Isaac Holman. Maximillian Davis. Wilson Oryema at Storm. Henry Spychalski. Duc Peters. Zac, James, Achilleas and Nico from HMLTD. Omari at Premier. Eden Loweth. Thomas Barratt. Hannah Hetherington. Clint and Lee at The Anti-Agency. Gordon Richardson. Aramish at PRM. Jazzelle Straka at Storm. Karim Boumjimar. Alex Mullins. Ben Cottrell. Matthew Dainty. Tom Emmerson. Lucien Clarke. Blondey McCoy. Gabriel Pluckrose.


      Special Thanks
      The British Fashion Council would like to thank the designers who took part in the film and everyone who has supported London Fashion Week Men’s over the past 5 years.

