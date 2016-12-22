About

      22 December 2016

      i-D meets special: philomena & iman on black beauty

      Philomena Kwao is on a mission to highlight the struggle that black women face to find make-up for their skin tone. She meets the people changing the beauty industry from the inside, including London-based cosmetics entrepreneur Florence Adepoju, and iconic supermodel and beauty pioneer Iman, who are leading the beauty revolution — proving it's high time for the industry to diversify and represent everyone.

      Credits

      Local Producer Liz Cowie

      Talent Producer Declan Higgins
      Local Associate Producer Chantel Simpson
      Associate Producer Kate Villevoye
      Researcher Stephen Isaac-Wilson
      Junior Researcher Lily Rose Thomas

      Local Camera Jeff Ricker & Liam Lee
      Local Sound Miliken Gardner
      Additional Camera Richard Smith
      Editor & Colourist Paul Frankl
      Sound Mix Matt Cheney

      Music Jingle Punks

      Production Manager Lauran Clark
      Production Coordinator Rosa Harris Edmonds

      Hair Stylist to Iman Oscar
      Make-up Artist to Iman Porsche Cooper

      Global Executive Producer Eloise King
      Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney
      Head of Production Bree Horn
      Producer/Director Tom Ivin

      Head of Post Production Daniel Elias
      Post Production Manager Tom Lynch
      Post Production Administrator Laura Davidson
      Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa

      Music Supervisor Alex Benge
      Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo

      Studio Manager Polly Williams
      Motion Graphics Director Steve Gurr
      Junior Designer Rebecca Hopkins

