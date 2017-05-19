i-D meets: london's rising fashion stars

Credits

Director Joe Ridout

Producer Lily Rose Thomas

Talent Producer Declan Higgins

Global Executive Producer Eloise King

Director Of Photography Eoin Mcloughlin, Joe Wilson

Camera Assistant Albi Gualtieri, Joe Reddy, Regina Lemaire-Costa

Additional Footage Henry Cotsford, Tayo Yusuff, Tom Ivin

Editor Elena Carmen, Isolde Penwarden

Colourist Benjamin Rozario

Sound Mixer Guy Chase

Production Manager Lauran Clark

Production Coordinator Rosa Harris Edmonds

Post Production Manager Tom Lynch

Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa

Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo

Music Supervisor Alex Benge

Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly

Studio Manager Polly Williams

Production Accountant David Gray

Equipment Manager Richard Smith

Equipment Assistant Henry Cotsford

Post Tech Supervisor Dominic Brouard

Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney

VP Production, UK Bree Horn

Production Executive Shelley Hurley

Head Of Post Production Daniel Elias

Channel Manager, UK Jordan Joseph

Music

Jingle Punks, Audio Network.

Special Thanks

Old Spitalfields Market, Rottingdean Village Hall, The Grange Museum, Ashley Smith at The Lobby, Mandi Lennard, Lulu Kennedy, Fashion East, Shaherazad Fayyaz at Shepherd's Bush Market. Special Thanks to The Trustees of Sir John Soane's Museum.