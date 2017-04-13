i-Cons: tim walker

About

      In the latest issue of i-D, we take the rare opportunity to sit down with elusive fashion icon Tim Walker. Since 1995, Tim's photography has helped to shape and re-imagine culture while taking fashion to its most fantastical extreme. His work encompasses everything from out-of-this-world dreamscapes to eloquent, heart-warming portraits; his visionary eye and unmistakeable talent makes his work instantly recognisable. At i-D, we were lucky enough to join forces with Tim to capture a snapshot of some of the most remarkable, inspiring and resilient young creatives working in London today; and here cover star Adwoa Aboah hosts a very special i-Cons to discover the creativity that inspired the issue's mantra, 'Stay Weird, Stay Different' – and the truth and beauty that drives Tim Walker's most singular vision.

      Credits

      Host Adwoa Aboah 

      Director Emma Dalzell
      Producer Declan Higgins
      Global Executive Producer Eloise King

      Camera Operator Tim Walker, Emma Dalzell
      Additional Camera Grant Armour, Richard Smith
      Sound Recordist Andrew Watson, Ormazabal Martinez
      Editor Elena Carmen
      Colourist Eva Pomposo At Mpc
      Sound Mix Guy Chase, Matt Cheney

      Production Manager Lauran Clark
      Production Coordinator
      Rosa Harris Edmonds

      Post Production Manager Tom Lynch
      Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa

      Rights & Clearances Christina Lombardo
      Music Supervisor Alex Benge
      Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly
      Studio Manager Polly Williams

      Production Accountant David Gray
      Equipment Manager Richard Smith

      Equipment Assistant Henry Cotsford
      Post Tech Supervisor Dominic Brouard

      Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney
      VP Production, UK Bree Horn
      Production Executive Shelley Hurley

      Head Of Post Production Daniel Elias

      Channel Manager, UK Jordan Joseph


      Photos and Films Courtesy of Tim Walker

      Diane Arbus Image Photography ⓒ Gideon Lewin

      August Sander Image "SANDE79988.tif" August Sander People of the 20th Century. People Who Came to My Door (printed 1990)
      Portfolio of 12 photographs; gelatin silver prints 24 x 18 cm / 9 1/2 x 7 1/8 in each
      Installation view ‘Serialities’, Hauser & Wirth New York, 22nd Street, 2017
      © Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur ­– August Sander Archiv, Cologne;
      ARS, New York Courtesy of Galerie Julian Sander, Cologne
      Photo: Timothy Doyon

      Versace Spring Summer 1995 Photography: Richard Avedon © The Richard Avedon Foundation

      Special Thanks Grace Coddington, Tim Walker Studio

