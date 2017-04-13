Topics:watch, videos, i-con, i-cons, tim walker, the creativity issue, adwoa aboah
Host Adwoa Aboah
Director Emma Dalzell
Producer Declan Higgins
Global Executive Producer Eloise King
Camera Operator Tim Walker, Emma Dalzell
Additional Camera Grant Armour, Richard Smith
Sound Recordist Andrew Watson, Ormazabal Martinez
Editor Elena Carmen
Colourist Eva Pomposo At Mpc
Sound Mix Guy Chase, Matt Cheney
Production Manager Lauran Clark
Production Coordinator
Rosa Harris Edmonds
Post Production Manager Tom Lynch
Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa
Rights & Clearances Christina Lombardo
Music Supervisor Alex Benge
Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly
Studio Manager Polly Williams
Production Accountant David Gray
Equipment Manager Richard Smith
Equipment Assistant Henry Cotsford
Post Tech Supervisor Dominic Brouard
Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney
VP Production, UK Bree Horn
Production Executive Shelley Hurley
Head Of Post Production Daniel Elias
Channel Manager, UK Jordan Joseph
Photos and Films Courtesy of Tim Walker
Diane Arbus Image Photography ⓒ Gideon Lewin
August Sander Image "SANDE79988.tif" August Sander People of the 20th Century. People Who Came to My Door (printed 1990)
Portfolio of 12 photographs; gelatin silver prints 24 x 18 cm / 9 1/2 x 7 1/8 in each
Installation view ‘Serialities’, Hauser & Wirth New York, 22nd Street, 2017
© Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur – August Sander Archiv, Cologne;
ARS, New York Courtesy of Galerie Julian Sander, Cologne
Photo: Timothy Doyon
Versace Spring Summer 1995 Photography: Richard Avedon © The Richard Avedon Foundation
Special Thanks Grace Coddington, Tim Walker Studio