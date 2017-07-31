About

    The VICEChannels

      watch i-D Staff 31 July 2017

      global street style: fashion's russian revolution

      In this episode of Global Street Style, i-D heads to Russia for exclusive backstage access to Gosha Rubchinskiy’s spring/summer 18 show in St. Petersburg, and to meet the prolific post-1991 generation carving out their own future. This is the first generation of Russian youth to have grown up after the fall of the Soviet Union, and are looking inwards to the Eastern Bloc for inspiration, rather than the wider Western world. With designers like Gosha Rubchinskiy popularising post-Soviet style around the world, we discover what effect the former Soviet Union has had on modern creativity, the impact of this cultural explosion on the rest of the world, and what it is to be young in Russia today.

      Topics:watch, videos, russia, post soviet, gosha rubchinskiy, moscow, st. petersburg, streetwear, butttechno, sever, kedr livanskiy, tolia titaev

      Credits

      Director Tom Ivin

      Producer Declan Higgins
      Global Executive Producer Eloise King

      Researcher Lily Rose Thomas

      Director of Photography Sasha Kulak
      Assistant Camera Alexandr Cherviakov
      Sound Recordist Anton Baranov

      Fixer Pavel Milovidov, You Ask We Fix

      Editor Isolde Penwarden
      Colourist George Dutton
      Sound Mix Guy Chase

      Production Manager Lauran Clark
      Production Coordinator Rosa Harris Edmonds

      Post Production Manager Tom Lynch
      Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa
      Translator Natalia Yudina

      Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo
      Music Supervisor Alex Benge
      Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly

      Senior Designer Rebecca Boyd-Wallis
      Designer Kristina Britton

      Production Accountant David Gray

      Equipment Manager Richard Smith
      Equipment Assistant Henry Cotsford

      Post Tech Supervisor Dominic Brouard

      Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney

      VP Production, UK Bree Horn
      Production Executive Shelley Hurley

      Head of Post Production Daniel Elias

      Channel Manager, UK Jordan Joseph

      Music
      “Ariadna”
      Written and Performed by Yana Kedrina
      Courtesy of 2MR

      “XFaw”, “Arm Industrial”,
      “Rassveting” (as performed on Gosha Rubchinskiy spring/summer 18 soundtrack)
      “Dub Hole”, “SH-min”, “Dubber Funk”,
      “Beats One”, “Cxema-303”, “Silent Elektro”
      Written and Performed by Pavel Milyakov
      Courtesy of Buttechno


      Photos Courtesy of
      Tolia Titaev, Valentin Fufaev, Lumpen Agency,
      Sasha Mademuaselle, Artem Nanushyan,
      Gosha Rubchinskiy, Igor Bystriy

      Archival Video Courtesy of
      Ulya Trukhina, Sargon Khinoev, Tolia Titaev, Gosha Rubchinskiy

      Special Thanks

      Anna Foresman at Comme Des Garçons,
      Justinian Kfoury at Total World, Sasha Mademuaselle.

      comments powered by Disqus

      All Shows

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      Featured on i-D

      More Features