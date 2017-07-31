global street style: fashion's russian revolution

Credits

Director Tom Ivin

Producer Declan Higgins

Global Executive Producer Eloise King

Researcher Lily Rose Thomas

Director of Photography Sasha Kulak

Assistant Camera Alexandr Cherviakov

Sound Recordist Anton Baranov

Fixer Pavel Milovidov, You Ask We Fix

Editor Isolde Penwarden

Colourist George Dutton

Sound Mix Guy Chase

Production Manager Lauran Clark

Production Coordinator Rosa Harris Edmonds

Post Production Manager Tom Lynch

Post Production Coordinator Regina Lemaire-Costa

Translator Natalia Yudina

Rights & Clearances Cristina Lombardo

Music Supervisor Alex Benge

Music Coordinator Bonnie Reilly

Senior Designer Rebecca Boyd-Wallis

Designer Kristina Britton

Production Accountant David Gray

Equipment Manager Richard Smith

Equipment Assistant Henry Cotsford

Post Tech Supervisor Dominic Brouard

Commercial Creative Director Bunny Kinney

VP Production, UK Bree Horn

Production Executive Shelley Hurley

Head of Post Production Daniel Elias

Channel Manager, UK Jordan Joseph

Music

“Ariadna”

Written and Performed by Yana Kedrina

Courtesy of 2MR

“XFaw”, “Arm Industrial”,

“Rassveting” (as performed on Gosha Rubchinskiy spring/summer 18 soundtrack)

“Dub Hole”, “SH-min”, “Dubber Funk”,

“Beats One”, “Cxema-303”, “Silent Elektro”

Written and Performed by Pavel Milyakov

Courtesy of Buttechno



Photos Courtesy of

Tolia Titaev, Valentin Fufaev, Lumpen Agency,

Sasha Mademuaselle, Artem Nanushyan,

Gosha Rubchinskiy, Igor Bystriy

Archival Video Courtesy of

Ulya Trukhina, Sargon Khinoev, Tolia Titaev, Gosha Rubchinskiy

Special Thanks

Anna Foresman at Comme Des Garçons,

Justinian Kfoury at Total World, Sasha Mademuaselle.