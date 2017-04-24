young thug's new music video pays tribute to ren hang

Over the weekend, Young Thug gifted us a brand-new YouTube-exclusive song titled All the Time. The music video was a collaboration between Thugger and Daps, the go-to director of fellow Atlanta rappers Migos. He's the man behind their What the Price, T-Shirt, and Bad and Boujee video; plus, he's directed clips for Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, and Wizkid too. It was only a matter of time before he and Thugger teamed up, right?

While the All The Time video feels like fairly straight-forward rap fare, there's a delicate reference hidden in there. The most obvious inspiration for the clip is luxury (Louis Vuitton's monogram, and we know those snakes are a nod at Gucci) but the director shared another detail on Instagram, which you might otherwise missed. "Setups inspired by artist Ren Hang," Daps wrote, in reference to simple scene where one woman lies in another's lap. Though a Thug video isn't the first place you would expect to witness the late, great artist's legacy, it's a testament to how profoundly influential he remains. And, considering the two artists both made it big as outsiders, the pairing feels more than appropriate.