young photographers explore the diversity of beauty today: part one

"I think what beauty means to me, is authenticity. Genuine captured emotion, intimacy and feeling. Something you can't replicate because it existed only in that moment." Isaac Marley Morgan

Photography Isaac Marley Morgan

"Beauty is that which is simple, pure, and holds no unnecessary elements to it -- it always comes with a certain clarity of feeling." Alina Negoita

Photography Alina Negoita

"You are beautiful because you say so, you are sexy when and if you say so. Your body belongs to you, and society has no place in defining its worth." Daisy Walker

Photography Daisy Walker

"Everything about the human body is beautiful. Beauty is honesty, trust and understanding. It may sound painfully cheesy but people forget that." Rosie Harriet Ellis

Photography Rosie Harriet Ellis