young londoners sound off on why voting matters

The UK general election is today. On average, only 40% of 18-24 year olds turn out to vote. If you don't want to let the older generation decide your future, then you have to head down your ballot box before 10pm today. If we all make our voices heard, simply by putting an X in a box, we can change everything.

From Brexit, to the NHS, to scrapping tuition fees, we took to the streets of London to find out about the issues affecting our generation and how young people will ensure their voice is heard. Because, even if you don't involve yourself in politics, politics will involve itself in you, and the only way to change things is to VOTE! No matter who you vote for.

WATCH: when JME met Jeremy Corbyn