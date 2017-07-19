About

      watch young kanye rap for jay-z in the studio

      I miss the sweet Kanye, chop up the beats Kanye.

      An old studio recording of Kanye West showing off his beats and bars to mentor Jay-Z has surfaced online. The clip appears to show an early performance by Kanye of his verse on The Bounce, eventually heard on JAY-Z's 2002 album The Blueprint 2. The verse references the films South Central and, err, Shrek, and Kanye correctly predicts himself blowing up as an artist.

      Before Jay exits, the filmmaker can be heard asking what he thinks of Kanye. "Ye West. Hot. Fire. Put my money on it!" Jay-Z responds. Check it out, below.

