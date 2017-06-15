you need to listen to this beyoncé and jay z mash up album right now

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:51pm PDT

Calling it now: 2017 music has peaked, this is it, this is everything, this is the pinnacle of music for the year, this is aural zenith. There is literally nothing on this planet except maybe the reincarnation of our lord and grace David Bowie that could top this:

Beyonce. Jay Z. Together.

Bey-Z.

A whole album.

Some absolute genius has gone and matched up Beyoncé's exquisite songs with Jay Z's almost as exquisite songs -- a whole eight times. Yes, that's right, there are now eight actual songs that perfectly capture the harmonious pairing that is Beyoncé and Jay Z. It's the closest thing to a musical orgasm you'll ever have.

I don't want to ruin the listening process for you by spoiling which song is matched with which, but I can tell you that I am playing it for about the 29th time right now and every time a new song comes I spasm in ecstasy and disbelief.

The guy we should all bow down to for creating this masterpiece works under the moniker amorphous, and after some deep rooting around on the information superhighway I have discovered that not only has he mashed up Mrs and Mr Carter, he has also creates the following holy matrimonies, holy matrimonies that I will spoil for you because I just need to express some of my unbridled excitement rn tbh:

Beyonce x Missy Elliot x Kelis -- Work It Milkshake Girl

Whitney Houston x Rihanna -- How Will I Kiss It Better

Beyonce x Childish Gambino -- Redbone On The Sun

TLC x Fifth Harmony -- Creep In My Head

AND MANY MORE PERFECT SONGS WITH PERFECT NAMES

Also, Birthyoncé may be happening at this exact very minute so yeah, I guess it's an OK day for the couple isn't it?