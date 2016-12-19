you can now own a very small (or very big) piece of vetements' spring/summer 17 collections

Juicy Couture reappears at Vetements spring/summer 17

Select pieces from Vetements' spring/summer 17 collaboration-heavy collection are now available to own. The label's joint efforts with Canada Goose and Reebok first hit the runway together in October, and have now landed hand-in-hand at online retailer SSENSE — but buyer beware, they come with very different price-tags.

For those of you that tuned into the brand's Galeries Lafayette presentation, you might remember the staggering 18 collaborations sent down the runway. There were pieces made with the teams from Carhartt, Levi's, COMME des GARÇONS, Champion and Juicy Couture, to namecheck just a few. The Canada Goose parkas closed the show, and models wore either Rebooks or Manolo Blahniks on their feet.

Those reworked Reebok Pump Supremes have already appeared (and sold out) on SSENSE and in DSM. Now, the socks they were paired with are available too, priced at $75 USD — the lowest end of the Vetements price spectrum. But if you, like Rihanna, were a fan of those giant Canada Goose jackets, the price-tag isn't so modest. The winter-ready coats begin at $2,685 and extended up to $3070 USD.