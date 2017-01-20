yale are hosting a three-day symposium to honour prince and bowie

A year on from the passing of David Bowie and Prince, Yale University is partnering with musicians and artists to celebrate and consider the icon's legacies. The symposium, titled Blackstar Rising & The Purple Reign: Celebrating the Legacies of David Bowie and Prince, will run between the 25th and 28th of January. Across three days Solange, Questlove, TV on the Radio and Sheila E will join creatives, scholars and journalists in holding lectures and discussion regarding how the two "championed aesthetic, social, and cultural freedom and rule-breaking in their respective repertoires and ultimately revolutionised racial, gender, and sexual identity politics in popular music culture."
All events will be free, the full schedule can be found here.
Text Wendy Syfret
Images via Wikicommons and YouTube
