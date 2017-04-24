witches, clementine creevy and pussy riot power: polyester zine knows what we need

We caught up with editor in chief Ione Gamble to find out what she learned while putting issue 6 together, what she leaves to the last minute, and crucially, what's in the Polyester Zine girl's starter pack. Get a copy of the new issue here while you can — it's a goodie.

What's your favourite thing about this issue?

Picking a favourite kind of feels as wrong as when mothers get asked who their favourite child is, lol. But I particularly loved speaking to Nadya from Pussy Riot, Anna Biller who directed The Love Witch and Cherry Glazerr — all of those conversations were really eye opening for me. I also love the creative writing we have in this issue, our online editor Gina Tonic wrote a short story on growing up a fat teen girl which gave me all the feels. And I really love our photo story Becoming Womxn, which explores the double-edged sword of beauty standards vs self care in all of our beauty regimes.

Nadya Tolokonnikova shot by Hobbes Ginsberg

If this issue had a playlist, what would be on it?

When I started the issue I was listening to Girls Like Us by The Julie Ruin on repeat, so that song for sure. Also, Instagratification/Apocalipsti ck by Cherry Glazerr, Green Light -- Lorde. All The Things She Said by TaTu seems to have closed every one of our launch parties since issue two, so that as well.

Creating this zine must be a great way to crystallise all the thoughts that whirl around in your head (everyone's head). What did you learn from making this issue?

I definitely learned a lot about different female perspectives on feminism and the world in general through our features and interviews. It's always nice to see all of the commissions come together and realise most of the people involved have similar feelings to everything that I do. Also, I definitely learned to embrace DIY! This issue includes pull out posters and we've gone back to staple bound, which feels right somehow.

The Love Witch, Samantha Robinson shot by Cat Rose Roif

Was there a point making the issue, where you were like 'argghhhh this isn't working / this is too hard' (as tends to happen with putting an issue together), and how did you push past it?

There's probably about 10 million points throughout putting an issue together in which this happens, and probably this issue was particularly difficult in that respect. I think the only way to push past it is by thinking of the moment the zine is finished and hoping it will all be worth it in the end!

How hard do you find it to write the editor's letter (do you leave it till the last minute?)

I absolutely always leave it to the last minute. In a way that makes sense because I hope my editor's letter is a good reflection of all the content and people featured throughout the zine, but it's definitely also because I find it super difficult. I'm always cautious of sounding too worthy, or cheesy, or contrived... I also leave it until last minute as everything is changing so quickly politically at the moment, my editor's letter for this issue is already slightly outdated now due to the upcoming general election being announced earlier this week.

Shot by Nicolette Clara Iles

What's in the Polyester Zine starter pack?

Lots of frilly things, nudity, glitter, frozen margaritas, a copy of Ghost World, pepper spray, acrylic nails, a magic wand and a selfie stick.

What keeps you awake at night?

Expresso Martinis

Who is your dream interviewee for Polyester Zine?

Grimes!!! Always Grimes. Or Winona Ryder, who I've literally been obsessed with since I was 12 years old.

Wolfie shot by Laurence Philomene

What should the Polyester Zine reader's current mantra be?

Same as since issue one — have faith in your own bad taste!

Where will you take us next?

Currently I'm working on setting up a studio space in South London with three friends, which will focus on community events, workshops and exhibitions. I want to cement Polyester as a community that not only exists within the pages of a zine or on the internet. Then it'll be onto the next issue!

Smart Girl Club shot by Bao Ngo