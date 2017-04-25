willow smith to play afropunk london

After throwing an epic weekend-long party of positivity and inclusivity last year at Alexandra Palace, for their second year in town AFROPUNK London is heading east to Printworks. From 22 - 23 July, the vast industrial printing factory turned daytime techno space will host an impressive line-up of artists under 2017's theme, We The People. It was announced today that i-D favourites Willow Smith, JME, Nadia Rose, Little Simz, Danny Brown, Thundercat, Connie Constance and Kojey Radical will be performing, with sets from Blacktronica, Gal Dem and Born n Bread DJs.

Fourteen years old but forever young, this year AFROPUNK will be expanding its reach to Johannesburg, as well as existing festivals in Paris, Brooklyn and Atlanta. In the lead up to AFROPUNK this year, a series of essays have been commissioned - one for every festival city - by inspiring local writers. Selected to write for London, Ekow Eshun, who has been asking himself how it feels to be black, penned a brilliant piece entitled Black Like Basquiat.

Weekend tickets to the festival are available here.