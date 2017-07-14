willow smith and tyra banks are headlining a 'lilith fair' for 2017

Are y'all even ready for this banging lineup????? Tickets on sale Friday 10am pst A post shared by GIRL CULT by @GALORE (@girlcultfestival) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

This article was originally published on i-D US

With over 5 million people worldwide taking part in this year's Women's March and female-led productions like The Handmaid's Tale and Queen Sugar taking over our screens, it feels like we're experiencing a new wave of Girl Power. The latest showing of female unity? Willow Smith, Tyra Banks, and Kimora Lee Simmons are coming together to take part in a glorious one-day festival that's set to rally and empower young girls.

Hosted by Galore Magazine, Girl Cult Festival will take place on August 20 at L.A.'s Fonda Theatre. "Each artist will be speaking on topics that are near and dear to them," Price Chenoa and Jacob Dekat, founders and editors-in-chief of Galore, told Billboard. "This festival is the Lilith Fair for Generation Z girls who live in these confusing times."

There will be panels on topics including body image and female entrepreneurship led by Tyra Banks and Kimora Lee Simmons. Meanwhile, performances from some of the most interesting names in the game will be taking place throughout the day. Willow Smith, Chloe x Halle, Sevyn Streeter, Lemonade songwriter Diana Gordon, Leaf Dorothy, and others are set to hit the stage.

Women have been turning festivals into safe spaces lately. Last year, Glastonbury hosted a women-only venue called "The Sisterhood." The "intersectional, queer, trans, and disability-inclusive space" area was designed to be open for "all people who identify as women." And Sweden's first women-only rock festival will soon be taking place. The event was put together by radio host Emma Knyckare in response to the cancellation of the 2018 edition of Sweden's largest music festival, Bråvalla, after a reported four rapes and 23 sexual assaults occurred at this year's gathering.

Girl Cult Festival is a relatively accessible experience. Tickets are only $29.95 (plus fees) and will be going on sale tomorrow.