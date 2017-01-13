wiley drops godfather, says it's his final solo album

"Check out my final solo album people #Godfather," Wiley tweeted earlier today, delivering both the good news of the long-awaited new album's arrival with the really rubbish news that the godfather of grime is framing it as his last. #MixedEmotions. Anyway, it's a masterclass in straight fire bars that includes 2016 tracks Can't Go Wrong, Bring Them All / Holy Grime (ft. Devlin) and Skepta link-up U Were Always, Pt 2, as well as collabs with JME (Name Brand), Chip (On This) and more. Watch the album teaser trailer, below.

Godfather - out now. Listen on Amazon Music Unlimited https://t.co/JkfiCO1xpS pic.twitter.com/IyIZ9ircKg — Chasing The Art #BBK (@WileyUpdates) January 13, 2017

The grime legend has spoken in several recent interviews about being ready to quit, to pass the grime torch on to a younger generation. "I'm nearly 40," Wiley told the NME, "I can't be jumping about like a 20-year-old". Nevertheless, he has announced a show at the Roundhouse on Thursday 9 February, calling it his "first tour date in London," suggesting there could be more to follow.

If this 'final album' announcement has you thinking Wiley won't be releasing any further new music, then fortunately you would be wrong. In fact, he's already released two new freestyles, Handle Ya Business and 6 in da Bloodclart Morning, neither of them on the album and both with official videos.