why were we so obsessed with love island?

There we have it. The Love Island 2017 winners, ladies and gentleman -- the people's favourite Kem, and his other half that we were a bit iffy on at first but came round to in the end, Amber. Or as they came to affectionately be known, Kember. We have bomb diffuser and probable Saint Camilla in second place being genuinely ecstatic for the winners; the first time in the entire history of reality TV competitions that the runner up has been actually, truly, happy for the victors. Meanwhile, fashion brands around the world are busy screenshotting her man Jamie's mug to slap on their next cologne campaign alongside the sell, 'Stick It On.' Chris' lower lip quivers in a desperate attempt not to bust into a congratulatory rap lest Liv slaps him over the head with her personalised plastic sippy bottle. Marcel and Gabby are probably off shagging in a bathroom somewhere, after which they have to decide whether they actually like each other or if their relationship was entirely founded on pent up sexual frustration and the prospect of what "Flack Attack" describes -- in remarkably euphemistic manner from a show literally all about shacking up -- as 'doing the deed.' And we ponder. We ponder the question plaguing our thoughts and dreams and worryingly nonexistent iCal notifications:

What are we going to do with our evenings now?

And also: why were we so addicted to a show about bunch of horny hunks of bronzed flesh frolicking around a sun drenched villa that is aptly located by Magaluf aka Shagaluf?

To watch Love Island is to be obsessed with Love Island. If you haven't seen it, the premise is simple: The contestants spend their days and nights trying to "pull" someone else in the villa. Each contestant must couple-up by choosing their favourite bedmate from a line-up and, like musical chairs, if you're the last man/woman standing at the end of a round, you go home. There are variations on the elimination process (public votes/contestant votes etc), but all you really need to know is: you need to be in a couple to stay in the game, these couples can change, the last one in the game wins a dildosmashing £50k.

Yes, it sounds like a mildly nightmarish naked revival of picking your PE rounders team, in a much nicer setting, but it's not. People unashamedly loved Love Island, and not even in the ironic way that underpins a guilty admission of Kardashian obsession. #LoveIsland occupied cumulative miles of Twitter feeds. There were Instagram accounts dedicated to Sherlock Holmes-ing the exact origins of the girls' outfits, which then immediately enjoyed sellout status. Its appeal spreadeagled a range of demographics, ones that you wouldn't necessarily expect to glue themselves to a show about buffed up lads and lasses indulging in day long conversations about who exactly is '100% their type on paper'. Stormzy actually appeared on the show to give music advice, if you can call KMC's (Kem/Marcel/Chris) burgeoning rap career music (who wouldn't?). Even Liam Gallagher echoed the nation's mutual frustration at the aforementioned break in programming: "Well, Saturday they don't show it, do they? The c**ts. You've got to do something else. It's not cool, man. I've got to do things on a Saturday now, go out and shit you know what I mean?"

It was a popular show. It was an influential show. It was a monumentally great show.

Why?

Let's be real: it's a bunch of hotties cavorting around a villa that they don't have to mop or pay rent on or sweep up Pringle crumbs. It is sheer fantasy, the literal opposite of real life. I want to objectify Chris's cheeky grin and imagine his behemoth arms picking me up like a glove puppet before chucking me headfirst into the infinity pool. I want to to envisage an entire summer soaked in Spanish sun and cheap cava in which my only mission is to ensure that the initial frisson of lust for a crush lasts as long as humanly possible, or at least until the show ends. I want to pretend I'm not curled up alone, on a chair that was found on the street, with a Tesco meal deal, brain dead from a day of actual work, praying the resident mouse doesn't show face and that the bucket holding the leak won't flood. When real life is a bit shit, you need the escapism that this kind of telly offers. Fact.

In line with the whole 'I just want to feel really good and ignore the hard parts of life for a bit' theme, it is also genuinely, bonafide, housemate-can-hear-me-cackle-from-upstairs, funny. This is mostly down to the personalities on the show, who, to put it in their terms, have superb crack. Specifically, the beautiful specimen that was Chris and Kem's bromance, the real winning relationship from the show -- lest we forget the highlight of which was that time they shaved each other's initials into their pubes, or the time they used hummus-based euphemisms to talk about dating.

Idealising a bromance is a a fairly common habit in the canon of popular culture, which predominantly gives guys the best airtime. On Love Island, self-described "psycho" Liv and posh totty Montana got as much airtime as the lads, but in less of a lovable "puppies tripping over each other's' paws" way; more of a dry, quick witted, coining the word "dicksand" way. The general sense of gender equality didn't stop there, giving the show some fairly decent feminist undertones. Sure, the girls were image obsessed -- but so were the boys. Where there were bromantic liaisons, there were girls counselling each other through relationship woes and being their support systems and lending each other silky bum grazing two piece 'pyjamas' for a night of secluded romping in the hideaway that nearly two million viewers were party to.

And the piece de glued to the telly resistance? Camilla absolutely schooling Jonny -- undoubtedly the biggest cockwad of the entire season -- on feminism. It began with Jonny's claim that he'd feel "emasculated" if a woman paid for his dinner. Cue -- head spinning eyeroll from the females of the nation, and an argument on gender equality in which Camilla notes, "I think it's difficult for men to see that there's been several generations which have been preferential towards men and therefore to redress the balance, there has to be in some way an active movement towards equality." Jonny goes on to prove his an abominable ignorance with statements like, "I believe women almost have more opportunities," and "but the prime minister's female," at which point I probably would have smashed my glass against a wall and gouged my eyes out with the shards in sheer frustration. Camilla, on the other hand, calmly and articulately retorts, "Sure, and then how many other female MPs are there?"

All that goodness, and then some. But the show was not without problem: the entire LGBTQ community was ignored, apart from that one time last season when there was a lesbian couple for a bit (before they broke up after one night). Like a complex game of Tetris, contestants are drip fed into the villa in accordance with how much of shitstorm they can orchestrate on the basis of how many people's aforementioned '100% type on paper' they are, and therefore how many couples they can maybe break up. This format does, sadly, lend itself to heterosexual relationships. Approximately 71% of drama occurs in the first 3-4 weeks through the process of re-coupling and mugging off someone else's date; 26% in the last 1-2 weeks watching couples spontaneously combust over mundane trivialities because they have nothing better to do except manspread across a flamingo inflatable; 3% what to name their plastic baby. Therefore it could, if you were really trying to conjure up a fairly ineffective argument, be argued that to introduce one or two or even three LGBTQ contestants would just see them couple up with each other in their own little alliance, which wouldn't deter what are mostly very straight characters from the linear path of their long romantic walk on the beach, which would therefore dent the 71% figure of how shitty the shitstorm would be.

There are no arguments as to why the cast was not more racially diverse. Literally, none. ITV just need to cast more diverse talent.

To that I say bullshit, because it's 2017 and if the producers can find away to whack in an entire new villa and 11 new contestants in halfway through the season, they can find a way to get some non straight characters in there too. Let's challenge the heteronormative mindsets of what is probably a significant chunk of the audience, which really shouldn't be that challenged by this prospect because as we said, it's 2017! There was a rumour floating about that a lesbian spinoff could be in the works, but then this also came on the back of a rumour that more LGBTQ contestants would enter this season, alongside Flack Attack musing, "more lesbians, why not?... A group of bisexuals in there would be fun." But that didn't happen, rumours are clearly dicey, so let's hope the producers have taken note of the criticism for the show being almost exclusively heterosexual and make the show more inclusive next year.

Another strike against the show? The extreme whiteness of it all. This season, Marcel was only black contestant who lasted for a decent chunk of time. Montana is mixed race, Kem comes from a Turkish family. Out of 32 contestants, about 6 were not white.

There are no arguments as to why the cast was not more racially diverse. Literally, none. ITV just need to cast more diverse talent. Then give the BBC some pointers.

Everyone is standardly good looking, clean shaven and with zero wobbly bits. Poke 'em with a stick, the stick would snap -- obviously this all makes us feel a bit crap about our pale and flabby bodies as wobble on the couch clutching a vat of vino six nights a week. Of course this is less of a sticking point than the lack of LGBT / POC contestants -- the contestants are strong and fit -- none of them have visual body issues, or are handicapped.

But this brings us full circle back to the fantasy. The underlying reasons why, despite full awareness of the show's fundamental flaws, I still found myself by the water cooler chewing off the ear of anyone who would listen to me weigh up the myriad potential partnerships from a spiderweb of possibilities and wang on about how much I hate Jonny.

I could go on. After all, there are a whopping 43 hour long episodes -- 2,580 minutes of glorious, bronzed, sweaty goodness to digest and dissect over the aforementioned water cooler or in a very long article on why it's The Best TV Show Ever. There are just so many things, not least watching them shriek eight octaves higher and 1424 decibels louder than necessary before reading #all #the #hashtags #when #they #get #a #simple #text. The nationwide obsession fuelled the appeal in itself -- with it came an abundance of lolable memes, heated Twitter debates, random conversations with strangers simply because they overheard you say thy hallowed words Love Island. It was self reflexive, and didn't try to make the audience and contestants forget this is highly manipulated and totally unrealistic simulation of IRL dating. The clever and actually funny commentator regularly referenced this, and the show makes no attempts whatsoever to hide the microphones pretty much permanently attached to their chests, thank god, because there's no way you could hide them under the dental floss they call togs.

But at the end of the day, no matter how many clever storytelling devices it employs, how many bromances it spawns, how many new colloquialisms we have to jazz up our vocabulary with, I think it's a lot more simple than that. More primal, more instinctive, definitely much more corny. It's the same reason we fawn over Ryan Gosling whisking Rachel McAdams up in torrential rain which, in any other circumstances, would be a monumental pain in the soggy arse. The same reason we pore over lyrics that may or may not shed light on the exact the status of The Ultimate Relationship between Beyoncé and Jay Z. The same reason I was similarly obsessed with inhaling my home country's The Bachelor NZ from the other side of the world. Whoever you are or wherever you're from or whatever your choice in swimwear, or lack thereof is, we're all just a sucker for a love story.

So, what's everyone up to tonight? #askingforafriend #loveislandlessandlonely

