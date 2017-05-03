whose streets? watch the trailer for a powerful new ferguson documentary

A new trailer has been released for Whose Streets?, a documentary film about demonstrations that erupted in Ferguson following the killing of the unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by Darren Wilson, a white police officer, on the 9 August 2014.

The documentary utilises phone footage and video posted to social media to tell the story from the perspective of the people who took part in the mass uprising in defence of black lives, which became an international news story as militarised police squads were deployed. The protests were a continuation of the Black Lives Matter movement that started in 2012, sparked by the killing of an unarmed black 17 year old Trayvon Martin by a neighbourhood watch volunteer.

In the trailer, people can be heard chanting the protest mantra "Whose streets? Our streets" and the powerful words of Assata Shakur: "It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains."

Directed by Sabaah Folayan, the film is an official selection for the Sundance 2017 documentary competition. The film opens in the US on 11 August 2017, with a UK release date yet to be announced. Watch the trailer, below.

