who are you calling ugly? we talk to ugly models founder marc french

When Daphne and Celeste sung the immortal line "U-G-L-Y you ain't got no alibi, you ugly, ey, ey, you ugly" they clearly had no idea what they were on about. Deriving from the old Norse term, ugga, which means "to dread", ugly is a word that has clawed its way through history. I mean, who cares what the Norse think anyway? Besides, when the concept of beauty is itself in flux, what does it mean to be ugly? For British model turned agent, Marc French, the founder of London based Ugly Models, ugly is the new beautiful.

Tired of waifish women and hunky men, in 1969 an advertising guru who shall not be named but was Marc's long-time mentor, put a call out for all those who didn't fit the traditional mould when it came to modelling. The response was incredible, and with that Ugly Models was born. Despite joining Ugly first and foremost as a model, it wasn't long before Marc was running the company. Fast-forward to today and Ugly Models remains one of the most progressive model agencies around. Indeed, looking after over 1000 models, who range between ages 18-100, and sizes 6-30, and working everyone from Calvin Klein to Vogue, Ugly is a beacon of hope for all those who feel they don't fit in, and a reminder that the most beautiful thing in the world is to be comfortable in your own skin. We caught up with Marc to find out more...

Tell us a bit about your background before you started Ugly Models?

I actually started out on the other side of the industry as a model. But I was never satisfied with the industry and decided to change it first hand from the inside. I'm not judgemental towards anyone, regardless of their gender, race, sexuality, class, etc.

What is the concept behind Ugly Models?

It's a celebration of diversity of race, gender, sexuality, age, size, and more. All our models are unique and individual and we want to make sure they stay that way.

How did it come about and what prompted you to do it?

It started off as an experiment. We were bored of traditional stereotypical models and we put an advert out looking for interesting "ugly" models. We were shocked by the amazing response that we received, and the amount of interesting people who wanted to be part of it.

How has your perception of beauty/ugliness changed over the years?

Advertising has undoubtedly improved from a diversity point of view. The industry has become less strict on what a model looks like and what a model should do. It has become more acceptable to be non-conventionally beautiful.

How does your perception of beauty differ from other agencies?

We respect other agencies but they often tend to be a little bit unimaginative. Moreover, almost all agencies have restrictions in the models they select, whereas we don't have any restrictions at all - and this is reflected in the works and campaigns that we do.

What are Ugly looking for in a model?

We look for models with individuality who are comfortable in their own skin.

Do your models consider themselves to be ugly?

They definitely don't consider themselves ugly -- after all, who's to say who is ugly and who's not?! Through their individuality they are getting jobs and their beauty is being celebrated.

What does beauty mean to you?

Individuality and confidence.

How important is diversity at Ugly Models?

Incredibly important. Our aim is to get more interesting faces in advertisements and break the stereotypical model type. We think that it's great that racial diversity, body diversity, gender diversity and age diversity is increasing.

Do you ever worry that it's just a trend?

We don't think it's a trend, as celebrating diversity has been getting stronger and stronger and we don't think this is going to stop. We have been running since 1969 and there has always been a market for our models.

What's been your career highlight?

We have had an incredibly variety of works, from high fashion (being used on Italian Vogue) to High Street commercials. We've also provided models for major original cult films such as Star Wars, all the James Bond films, Harry Potter and Rocky Horror. All of these works we've booked have used all sorts of models with all sorts of looks.

How has Ugly Models evolved over the years?

We have always had very diverse models, and we've also evolved along with society. For instance, with the UK becoming more racially diverse, so have our models' racial diversity.

What's the most significant thing you've learned since setting it up?

You can never judge a book by its cover.

