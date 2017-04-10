when the catwalk meets the sidewalk: this is comme des garçons shirt x supreme

Sean wears all clothing Supreme x Comme des Garçons Shirt. Jewellery, socks and shoes worn throughout model's own.

Comme des Garçons and Supreme are two brands that effortlessly glide between the catwalk and the sidewalk - high fashion grand dames and street style hypebeasts alike love them both equally. It makes a Comme x Supreme partnership, then, an obvious choice; and as Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons explains, both "are unique and independent companies, with strong visions and strong leaders." Picking up from their collaborative autumn/winter 15 collection, this season the Comme x Supreme crossover takes Comme's iconic 2010 crumbled Stephen J Shanabrook advertising as its starting point; the artist folding up Supreme's red box logo and overlaying it with Comme's. It was Supreme's idea to dig into the archive, as were the eye prints that run through the collection as a recurring motif. It's heavy on clashes between elegantly cut suiting and the Supreme streetwear staples you know and love.