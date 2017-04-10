About

      10 April 2017

      when the catwalk meets the sidewalk: this is comme des garçons shirt x supreme

      Ahead of the Comme des Garçons SHIRT x Supreme drop this week, Collier Schorr shoots Sean Pablo Murphy in the collection.

      Comme des Garçons and Supreme are two brands that effortlessly glide between the catwalk and the sidewalk - high fashion grand dames and street style hypebeasts alike love them both equally. It makes a Comme x Supreme partnership, then, an obvious choice; and as Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons explains, both "are unique and independent companies, with strong visions and strong leaders." Picking up from their collaborative autumn/winter 15 collection, this season the Comme x Supreme crossover takes Comme's iconic 2010 crumbled Stephen J Shanabrook advertising as its starting point; the artist folding up Supreme's red box logo and overlaying it with Comme's. It was Supreme's idea to dig into the archive, as were the eye prints that run through the collection as a recurring motif. It's heavy on clashes between elegantly cut suiting and the Supreme streetwear staples you know and love.

      Credits

      Photography Collier Schorr

      Fashion Director Alastair McKimm 

      Hair Blake Erik at Statement Artists using Hairstory. Photography assistance PJ Spaniol. Digital technician Jarrod Turner.
      Styling assistance Lauren Davis, Anna Santangelo. Set Design by Kadu Lennox at Frank Reps. Model Sean Pablo Murphy.

