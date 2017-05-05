what went down at last night’s i-D x tim walker shindig

London's coolest kids and most exciting creatives were out in full force last night to celebrate the launch of i-D's Creativity Issue. Teaming up with legendary photographer Tim Walker, we threw the kind of party that only i-D knows how to do. Down the rabbit hole and into the depths of one of Hoxton's nefarious dens of iniquity, everyone from Edie Campbell to Campbell Addy, Molly Goddard to Dilara Findikoglu were carving it up on the dance floor until the early hours of the morning, but not before the night descended into DIY chaos as people took to tearing down Tim's marvellous wall of images from the mag. If you didn't make the cut, here's a gallery of images from last night to make your fomo worse, if you did, these will help you fill in some of the blanks. See you next time.

Look: In the cover story for The Creativity Issue, Tim Walker captures the electric energy of bright young things Adwoa, Slick, King, Leo and Elliott.