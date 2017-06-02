what does this election mean to the young people of brighton? we found out, straight up!

Seb Royle, 20, UK via Finland, political agitator and model

How do you feel about this election? Immensely angry. It is pure political gamesmanship from a woman who spent the first part of her premiership incessantly claiming there would be no early election; that is, until it was conducive to her own agenda of forcing the country into a hard Brexit with a little opposition as possible.

Who are you supporting and why? In principle, I refuse to give my support to any political party. That being said, we have seen just how bad seven years of Tory rule have been for our country. For this reason, I'll be supporting Labour.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? My dream would be to have no Prime Minister at all, and for us to rule ourselves via fully participatory, direct democracy.

@royleseb

Flossie Hughes, 21, Brighton, soon-to-be university student

How do you feel about this election? Highly skeptical and apprehensive after Brexit, Trump and the last election.

Who are you supporting and why? I'm supporting Labour.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Imperialistic immigration policies that feed into institutionalised racism. These policies, alongside Brexit, create a divide and a platform for people to justify racial/cultural hostility. I regularly experience racism and I never hesitate to call people out. The saddest thing is that most of the time people don't even realise they're being racist, which shows the extent of how hyper-normalised it is.

What song would you chose as the official soundtrack to this election? Flight of the Bumblebee.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Someone that puts the interest of the majority over that of the elite minority.

@flxssie

Jonathan Stanway, 18, Horsham, student

How do you feel about this election? Tactical move by Theresa May and an obvious outcome, Corbyn is not up to running the country.

Who are you supporting and why? The Conservatives.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Job opportunities.

What song would you chose as the official soundtrack to this election? Thomas Bergersen, Heard of Courage.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? Make the world a more confident place -- more self belief.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Christian Guzman.

@jonathan.stanway

Molly Emma Elizabeth McCormick, 20, Brighton via Sheffield

How do you feel about this election? Due to Brexit, the younger generation have been shocked into realising that it's our future that matters. We're the ones that will be effected.

Who are you supporting and why? I'm supporting Labour. It's the first time I've really felt someone is trying to understand people of my age.

What song would you chose as the official soundtrack to this election? Probably that "why you always lyin" vine.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? I'd like the world to come together more. To close the divisions between race, gender, class. To have more understanding of our fellow humans and our fellow animals.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? I reckon Lady Gaga would be an ace Prime Minister. Or like Leo DiCaprio. Or Stormzy.

@mollyeemccormick

Conrad Bruce, 21, Brighton via west London, student and model

How do you feel about this election? It feels fruitless.

Who are you supporting and why? The Green Party because I think my vote is worth more as a unit on their 2017 polls then with Labour/Tories who will actually win.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Tuition fees/the war on drugs.

What song would you chose as the official soundtrack to this election? Wicked Games.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? The people's mechanism for reasoning.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Stephen Fry.

@conradbruce

Edward Pooley, 21, Brighton via Suffolk, university student

How do you feel about this election? This general election being called by Theresa May is a mockery of British politics. Everything she has said since coming into power has been a contradiction in every possible way.

Who are you supporting and why? Labour because I'm not a fucking total moron with half a brain.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? The deal with the European union and tuition fees.

What song would you chose as the official soundtrack to this election? Ludwig Beethoven, 9th Symphony.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? David Lynch.

@poon.pdf



Karl Benjamin, 21, Brighton via Greenford, London, musician

How do you feel about this election? Concerned.

Who are you supporting and why? The right man, for the right reasons.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Equality.

What song would you chose as the official soundtrack to this election? Kendrick Lamar, F*ck Your Ethnicity.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? I'd like to see less ignorance and more open-mindedness.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Dev Hynes.

@_karlito



Kuba Spencer, 19, Brighton, founder of LERÊVE

Who are you supporting and why? I'm supporting Corbyn because people, on the whole, are Labour's first concern as far as politics go, giving acknowledgment to the workers.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? I think an important issue amongst my generation is political opinions formed from what's on social media which is usually counter-factual, rather than doing their own research.

What song would you chose as the official soundtrack to this election? The Streets, Turn the Page.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? I would like for people in their late teens to be taken more seriously in the workplace. So many people my age creatively have a lot to offer.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Probably Action Bronson.

@kubalereve

Oliver Chapman, 22, Brighton

How do you feel about this election? This general election being called by Theresa May is a mockery of British politics. Everything she has said since coming into power has been a contradiction in every possible way.

Who are you supporting and why? I'm supporting Labour, because I think that they're our only chance at saving the NHS.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? I would say policies to do with education; the scrapping of grants and the increasing price of education that make it impossible for people in lower income families to go to university.

What song would you chose as the official soundtrack to this election? The Temper Trap, London's Burning.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Taika Waititi.

@olichappers



Read: Meet the young voters of Liverpool, straight up!