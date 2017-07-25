what does london street style look like this summer?

Elliott Jay Brown, 20

What's the best thing about your generation?

Everyone's good at using the internet.

Which decade would you like to live in the most?

The 50s, because I used to love the music from that time as a kid.

Bianca Saunders, 24

What's your most important item of clothing?

My "Bianca" necklace I got from my mum when I turned 21. I barely take it off.

What's the best thing about your generation?

Their ambition to push the limits of creativity.

Ethan Robert Richards, 21

What's your most treasured piece of clothing?

My Hugo Boss hat, because it's the only thing that fit with my hair.

Is there a film/album/photograph/artwork/book that changed your life?

I can't name one, I feel like lots of different things have taught me different lessons along the way.

Chiayun Hu, 27

What song is your guilty pleasure?

No Scrubs, TLC.

Which decade would you like to live in the most?

The 90s. It's such an innovative decade.

Sol Ove-Loncraine, 16

What's the best thing about your generation?

Probably the creativity in music and clothing.

Is there any film/album/photograph/book that changed your life?

I don't think there's one thing that has changed it, but I've had many influences to who I am. Like Nas' first album Illmatic, Biggie's Ready to Die and Bob Marley's Exodus.

Georgie Sladen, 23

What's the best thing about your generation?

Probably the accessibility of travel. The way we can fly anywhere around the world and experience so many different cultures.

What do you think would happen if the internet was deleted?

The world would stop. It just takes your phone running out of battery walking somewhere for you to realise how lost we are without it!

Bethany Williams, 27

What's your most treasured piece of clothing? Why?

My great grandma's black fish-tail dress that my mum gave to me.

What song is your guilty pleasure?

What Do You Mean, Justin Bieber.