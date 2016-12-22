wes anderson wants you to a voice a dog in his new stop-motion film

Have you always dreamed of playing a talking dog in an animated Wes Anderson movie? Well here's your chance to live it out. Cult cinema's very own Christmas angel has dropped another holiday surprise with the official announcement of his new stop-motion dog movie. It's officially titled Isle of Dogs, and will be Anderson's first feature film since 2014's The Grand Budapest Hotel. While the very teasery teaser doesn't give away much about the film, other than the stacked list of celebrities who will be voicing dogs, it does promise fans some "very nice prizes" in exchange for supporting one of Anderson's favorite non-profit organizations. Anyone who donates to The Film Foundation, launched by Martin Scorsese to preserve and restore classic cinema, can potentially voice a dog in the movie.

The remaining dogs will be voiced by a big group of Anderson's oldest and newest friends, including — deep breath — Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johannson, F. Murray Abraham, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, Liev Schreiber, and Edward Norton, who plays one of the films's most important dogs (Rex). Of this list, we're particularly excited to see (or hear) Gerwig and Ono transported to the whimsical world of Wes. Fingers crossed they make it out alive — while this isn't the first time the Fantastic Mr. Fox director has taken on cartoon canines, it is the first time he has been responsible for such a large number of domestic pets. If you laugh (or bark) in the face of danger, open your wallet for The Film Foundation here.