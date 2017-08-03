we found skateboarding paradise, it's in copenhagen

A version of this was originally published by i-D Italy.
If you have grown up permanently attached to a skateboard, you've undoubtably always dreamed of a city where everything revolves around it. A concrete metropolis that's all yours, full of ramps, rails, plenty of stairs — maybe throw in some picnic tables. Well skate heaven does exist — for five days each year in the wide open streets of Denmark's slick capital. During the Copenhagen Open the city becomes a skatepark and pros from around the world convene, compete and party. It draws everyone from the big names to kids just getting started, and it's all about having a good time, enjoying the space, trash talking and endless ollie opportunities. We headed there to shoot the festivities, and we recommend you get yourself there next year.
Photography Maurizio Annese
Topics:culture, skateboarding, photography, copenhagen, cophenhagen open, skating