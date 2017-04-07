watch tupac grapple with fame and politics in the trailer for all eyez on me

Fans may still be divided on whether Tupac is actually living it up in Cuba, but more than two decades after he was shot in 1996, the iconic East Coast rapper's presence is certainly alive. Death Row Records mogul Suge Knight is reviving the murder case in court, Pac's very own Powamekka Café is opening in NYC this weekend, he's being inducted into the Hall of Fame tomorrow, and he's schooling America on the dangers of Donald Trump. The posthumously prolific rapper also has a new biopic hitting theatres very soon. We got a brief glimpse at All Eyez on Me in a clip that arrived on what would have been Tupac's 45th birthday last summer, and now here's a longer trailer for what promises to be his "true and untold story".

The fresh clip touches on Tupac's upstart days in NYC and his relationship with Biggie Smalls. Lead actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. not only looks unsettlingly similar to the rapper, but has his wardrobe nailed too -- from the nose bling and bandana to the classic workwear that appears in a couple of prison scenes. The trailer opens with a protest condemning the arrest of the Panther 21, a group of Black Panthers, including Tupac's mother Afeni, who were accused of planning to carry out bombings in New York. Afeni, who died last May, is played by Danai Gurira, who also happens to be playing a member of the revolutionary organisation in Marvel's upcoming Black Panther. Grab some Alizé-frosted Thug Passion cake pops and watch the trailer below.