watch an exclusive new clip from the tom of finland biopic

The work of Touko Valio Laaksonen, better known by his moniker Tom of Finland, cemented his status as an icon of 20th century gay culture. Police officers to sailors, lumberjacks to lifeguards, he took society's most hyper-masculine figures and switched up their stereotypical perception with his drawings. Scantily clad and with their godliest assets exaggerated, Tom painted them arm-in-arm, kissing or fucking, in a way he'd only previously encountered in his head.

Raised in Finland to become an advertising agency employee who'd fought as a soldier in World War II, for years Tom's work was made purely for his own pleasure before it came to permeate the art world. He was a true pioneer of the queer liberation movement, a dangerous artist that was making work that his conservative society both frowned upon and feared.

But while we know a lot about his drawings, we know less about the story of his life; a new biopic that tells Tom's story sets out to change that. Directed by Dome Karukoski, one of Scandinavia's foremost film directors, the film divides his life into the moments that would lead to him becoming the art legend that he's seen as today.

By swapping the stereotypical biopic melodrama in favour of fevered passion and honesty, it's a rare piece of cinema that Dome says should make the viewer want to "have fun, dance, drink and fuck" once they've seen it! You can read i-D's full interview with Dome during Pride Week here.

In this clip that premieres exclusively on i-D, we see the struggle Tom and his partner go through to find a printer bold enough to help them print a collection of his controversial drawings, before bringing in his superbly dressed group of friends to make it all happen!

Tom of Finland is released in UK cinemas on 11 August