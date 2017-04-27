About

      Felix Petty 27 April 2017

      ​watch the wolfgang tillmans-directed video for powell’s new single

      The release comes ahead of Wolfgang's Tate Late curated event tomorrow.

      London-based electronic musician Powell is pretty unconventional. He announced his 2016 XL-released album via an email to a fan, after releasing billboards with his email address on them around London. He also put out a billboard featuring an email from grumpy old grunger Steve Albini to the producer, after he tried to clear a sample. Wolfgang Tillmans, of course, needs no introduction.

      Ahead of the Wolfgang and NTS curated Uniqlo Tate Late event, the pair have teamed up, with Wolfgang creating the visuals for Powell track Freezer. It's the first music video Wolfgang's made (except for his own musical projects) since he created the Pet Shop Boys' 2002 work, Home and Dry, which featured footage of mice scurrying across tube tracks.

      The visuals for Freezer — a looping, clipping, and banging piece of abstracted dancefloor techno — are similarly impressionistic. The first minute runs through close-up footage of splashing water, and flowers swaying in the breeze, before shifting into a series of Wolfgang's photos, a journey through security personal, police officers, sniffer dogs, airport lounges, off-duty army lads on the streets, marches, fireworks, and plenty of men in uniform.

      Text Felix Petty

      music, music news, powell, wolfgang tillmans, tate late, music video, nts, tate modern

