watch the london contemporary orchestra rehearsing the soundtrack to there will be blood

Last week we introduced you to the coolest orchestra in the world. Today, we bring you a special clip of them rehearsing Smear from Paul Thomas Anderson's There Will Be Blood. Yup, ahead of their show at the Southbank Centre this evening, we bring you footage of the London Contemporary Orchestra rehearsing Jonny Greenwood's award-winning soundtrack, complete with an appearance by the Radiohead guitarist himself. Just sit back, relax and remember: they might look pretty sharp, but we're sure they'll tune a bit later on.

LCO perform Jonny Greenwood's There Will Be Blood soundtrack live to the film, at London's Southbank Centre on 30 January, in Birmingham (Symphony Hall) on 5 February, Brighton Dome on 6 February and Bristol (Colston Hall) on 7 February.