watch the first music video from sleater-kinney’s new album live in paris

      'The whole night was a great celebration of music, across cultures, bringing people together,' the riot grrrl legends wrote of their performance at La Cigale in Paris last year.

      The time would never not be ripe for a new Sleater-Kinney album, but the election of a dangerous demagogue dressed in Cheeto dust has made cathartic new material from the riot grrrl legends more welcome than ever. Sleater-Kinney has just announced a raw new album titled Live in Paris, recorded at the group's career-spanning gig at La Cigale in March last year. "The show in Paris was particularly special," Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss wrote on Instagram today. "La Cigale is such a beautiful venue; the whole night was a great celebration of music, across cultures, bringing people together." The new album is out on 27 January via Sub Pop.

      Live in Paris is Sleater-Kinney's first album since last year's all-killer comeback No Cities to Love, recorded in secret in San Francisco after a decade-long hiatus. Two of the most pertinent tracks -- Price Tag and No Cities to Love, which tackle consumerism and atomic tourism, respectively -- will feature on Live in Paris alongside time-tested bangers like Jumpers and I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone. Check out a new live video for Surface Envy below along with a full track list for Live in Paris

      Live in Paris tracklist:

      01. Price Tag
      02. Oh!
      03. What's Mine Is Yours
      04. A New Wave
      05. Start Together
      06. No Cities To Love
      07. Surface Envy
      08. I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone
      09. Turn It On
      10. Entertain
      11. Jumpers
      12. Dig Me Out
      13. Modern Girl

