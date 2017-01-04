watch the first music video from sleater-kinney’s new album live in paris

@sleater_kinney

The time would never not be ripe for a new Sleater-Kinney album, but the election of a dangerous demagogue dressed in Cheeto dust has made cathartic new material from the riot grrrl legends more welcome than ever. Sleater-Kinney has just announced a raw new album titled Live in Paris, recorded at the group's career-spanning gig at La Cigale in March last year. "The show in Paris was particularly special," Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein, and Janet Weiss wrote on Instagram today. "La Cigale is such a beautiful venue; the whole night was a great celebration of music, across cultures, bringing people together." The new album is out on 27 January via Sub Pop.

Live in Paris is Sleater-Kinney's first album since last year's all-killer comeback No Cities to Love, recorded in secret in San Francisco after a decade-long hiatus. Two of the most pertinent tracks -- Price Tag and No Cities to Love, which tackle consumerism and atomic tourism, respectively -- will feature on Live in Paris alongside time-tested bangers like Jumpers and I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone. Check out a new live video for Surface Envy below along with a full track list for Live in Paris.

Live in Paris tracklist:



01. Price Tag

02. Oh!

03. What's Mine Is Yours

04. A New Wave

05. Start Together

06. No Cities To Love

07. Surface Envy

08. I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone

09. Turn It On

10. Entertain

11. Jumpers

12. Dig Me Out

13. Modern Girl