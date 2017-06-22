watch live as drake premieres a new track at the louis vuitton paris menswear show

Drake is set to join designer Kim Jones for a spot of fashionable island-hopping at 1.30pm UK time today, as the 6 God premieres a brand new track inspired by the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 18 menswear collection as models walk the runway at the show in Paris.

Dubbed 'Archipelago', the collection is inspired by travel and remote islands. "Someone gave me the book Atlas of Remote Islands: Fifty Islands I Have Not Visited and Never Will. And I realised I'd been to about all of them!" Kim Jones says in a statement. "I thought of specific islands -- New Zealand, Easter Island, and especially Hawaii -- but I was also inspired by the idea of an island, and of travel. Of moving easily from place to place, and experiencing these different pockets of civilisation, these different identities simultaneously."

According to the early release from Louis Vuitton, we can expect fresh new takes on the Maison's signature Aloha shirts, with outdoor sports influences, and plenty of desirable luggage via reworkings of the iconic Louis Vuitton trunk. As for the footwear, we're told it crossbreeds "clogs with hiking boots, Harajuku with Honolulu".

Revealing the Drake collaboration on Instagram last night, Kim wrote, "We are very proud to announce that Drake @champagnepapi will be premiering a brand new song inspired by our #louisvuitton #pfwSS18 collection," with Drizzy himself noting in a similar post that the track is produced by '@OVO40', AKA Noah Shebib.