watch kirsten dunst in the trailer for woodshock, the rodarte sisters' first film

The Rodarte sisters are going where no designer except Tom Ford has gone before. As spring/summer 18 fashion month heats up in September, Kate and Laura Mulleavy will release their first feature film, Woodshock. The Mulleavys' directorial debut sees their longtime homegirl Kirsten Dunst take the lead in an "original concept derived from a screenplay written by the duo that's been in development for several years," as we first reported two years ago.

The trailer for Woodshock has finally arrived, and in the words of one YouTube commenter, fans are WoodSHOOK. The Mulleavys have always worn their film inspo on their lace-trimmed sleeves — referencing directors from the Coppola clan to George Lucas over the years — and the trailer looks reminiscent of their dreamlike runways. The press notes promise "a hypnotic exploration of isolation, paranoia and grift that exists in a dream-world all its own". The film seems to exist in a genre all its own too, blending art-house horror with ethereal dreamscapes — aided in part, it appears, by a mysterious cannabinoid drug.

Woodshock is out 24 September via A24, the film studio behind Moonlight, The Witch, and Sofia Coppola's The Bling Ring.