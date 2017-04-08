watch frank ocean’s new trailer, featuring a new track with jay z and tyler the creator

About

      A snippet of brand new song Biking can be heard in the trailer for the third edition of Frank Ocean’s Beats One show, blondedRADIO.


      Frank Ocean premiered his new track Biking, featuring Jay Z and Tyler the Creator, during the third instalment of his Beats 1 show blondedRADIO early this morning, UK time. The track was played at the end of blonded 003, which began at 6.15am GMT on Saturday, and will be repeated at 6.15am GMT on Sunday.

      Prior to the radio play, Frank released a short film trailer for the show, above, which includes a snippet of Biking on which Tyler's verse can be heard. Check out the lyrics to that verse, posted by Tyler on his Twitter, below.

      Frank Ocean previously premiered the track Chanel on blonded 002, playing it on loop throughout the whole second half of the show.

