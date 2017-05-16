watch finn wolfhard of stranger things do a mean new order cover

Millie Bobby Brown isn't the only Stranger Things wunderkind with a possible future in music. Finn Wolfhard — who supplied Eleven with Eggos and kissing lessons before she sacrificed herself to kill a monster — recently launched his own band by perfecting the guitar parts of PUP's Sleep in the Heat for a music video. He has also dropped covers of Nirvana, The Pixies, Mac DeMarco, and now, New Order. Finn's band performed a lively cover of the beloved English rock outfit's 83 anthem Age of Consent at a Los Angeles benefit show, appropriately called "Strange 80s." According to Finn's Instagram, the eclectic lineup saw everyone from Slipknot and Anthrax to Sarah Silverman and Tenacious D cover their favourite 80s hits. Never mind that Finn wasn't born until 2002.

"That was one of the most fun nights of my life," Finn tweeted while still riding a post-performance high. "I'm going to be playing more shows for sure with the band. It's my favorite feeling." Perhaps the teen rockers can tap budding rapper MBB to spit some bars on their debut album?