watch erykah badu’s daughter sing a flawless rihanna cover

One of the many things Erykah Badu does well is home videos of her kids singing Rihanna songs. In a trio of new Instagram videos posted yesterday by the godmother of neo-soul, Badu's 12-year-old daughter Puma Sabti Curry delivers a majestic cover of Rihanna's Stay while gracefully twirling around in an aerial hoop attached to the living room ceiling. For some reason this impressive showcase of talent doesn't feel like a wildly unconventional Sunday occurrence in the Badu household.

Puma is the second-eldest of Badu's three children, and according to her mum — and now the 1.4 million people who follow her on Instagram — the one most likely to carve out her own game-changing career in music. "My middle one, she is me," Badu told ABC News last month. "And I don't know how that happened, but she, is atomically me, chemically me. And then my son is chemically and atomically his father." Her youngest child, 7-year-old Mars, is apparently a talented athlete — and according to another charming home video, a budding performer in her own right.