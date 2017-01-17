watch: drew barrymore turns cannibal in new netflix show santa clarita diet

Another day, another trailer about cannibalism. But this time it's starring your favourite 90s actress Drew Barrymore. Launching globally on Netflix 3 February, Santa Clarita Diet tells the tale of Sheila (our girl Drew) and her husband (Joel, played by Timothy Olyphant), both real estate agents living disgruntled lives in the L.A suburbs of Santa Clarita with their teen daughter Abby played by Liv Hewson. On the surface, everything seems normal, but then something happens to Sheila and things start to go south. It starts with her not being able to feel her heartbeat, evolves with her coughing up an organ, peaks in her developing a taste for raw meat, and descends in to total chaos when she starts eating and killing real live humans. Watch the trailer, if you're feeling brave.

