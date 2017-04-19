watch don cheadle take on kendrick lamar in DNA video

Only four days after the release of his album Damn, Kendrick Lamar has already dropped a second music video in support of the critically praised record. After the video for Humble, directed by the legendary Dave Meyers, Kendrick continues his unapologetic, in-your-face one, two punch with DNA.

Directed by Nabil (who's masterminded videos for Kanye West, Travis Scott, and FKA twigs), DNA opens up with a handcuffed Lamar being interrogated by Don Cheadle (who plays the role of a detective). At times, it feels as if Lamar and Cheadle are having a lip-sync battle to see who can out "Kendrick Lamar" the other. Well, Kendrick ends up winning this one.

The offbeat video is doused in references to kung-fu films, Lamar wearing a black linen Xunlian Fu uniform, Mandarin words popping up on the screen, and abrupt jump-cuts to a gang of girls zooming down the street in glee. At the end, Lamar uses his fire bars to put an end to Cheadle and walks down the street with his squad (Schoolboy Q making a cameo appearance).

Check out the video for yourself