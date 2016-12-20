watch david lynch enjoy a donut in new twin peaks teaser

David Lynch has a thing for donuts. While for many years he seemed to subsist largely on chocolate milkshakes (which he consumed daily at 2:30pm exactly, in a silver goblet), he has been known to accessorise his coffee with the occasional baked treat. He also likes to use the donut as a handy metaphor for creative focus. In a 2015 interview with Eyes on Cinema, he offers this cryptic life advice: "There's the donut and there's the hole. And you should keep your eye on the donut. All the other things that go on, they don't matter." Later, he adds darkly, "The hole is so deep and so bad. The donut is a beautiful thing."

Today, in the latest teaser clip for the new season of Twin Peaks, Lynch resumes his role as hard-of-hearing FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole. Seated in what looks like his Regional Bureau office, he eats a glazed donut surrounded by file cabinets. He is deep in thought, a look of bemused wonderment on his face. What is he contemplating? An ongoing investigation? His diner love Shelly Johnson? Or the deep, bad hole of the donut? Find out next year, when the show's long-awaited third season premieres on Showtime.

