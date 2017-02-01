watch beyoncé, selah marley, yara shahidi, sza and sophie koella in the new ivy park campaign film

What more could you want from an Ivy Park campaign film than a star turn by Beyoncé herself? Beyoncé plus three of the hottest new faces around, of course! B has roped in a bold and beautiful trio for the new spring/summer 17 film, with Lauryn Hill's daughter (and Bob Marley's granddaughter) Selah Marley, Beyoncé's musical collaborator SZA (whose debut album we can't wait to hear), the Black-ish actor Yara Shahidi -- a proud Iranian-American, who has spoken out against Trump's racist travel ban -- and the French-American model Sophie Koella showing off the latest collection of black, mesh, khaki green and peach activewear. Check it out, below.

Read: Meet Petra Collins' inspirational women, featuring Selah Marley and meet the young actresses shaping the future of Hollywood, featuring Yara Shahidi.