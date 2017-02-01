About

    The VICEChannels

      news Charlotte Gush 1 February 2017

      watch beyoncé, selah marley, yara shahidi, sza and sophie koella in the new ivy park campaign film

      Beyoncé ropes in Lauryn Hill’s daughter (and Bob Marley’s granddaughter) Selah Marley, the brilliantly outspoken Black-ish actor Yara Shahidi, and the gorgeous French-American model Sophie Koella for spring/summer 17.

      watch beyoncé, selah marley, yara shahidi, sza and sophie koella in the new ivy park campaign film watch beyoncé, selah marley, yara shahidi, sza and sophie koella in the new ivy park campaign film watch beyoncé, selah marley, yara shahidi, sza and sophie koella in the new ivy park campaign film

      What more could you want from an Ivy Park campaign film than a star turn by Beyoncé herself? Beyoncé plus three of the hottest new faces around, of course! B has roped in a bold and beautiful trio for the new spring/summer 17 film, with Lauryn Hill's daughter (and Bob Marley's granddaughter) Selah Marley, Beyoncé's musical collaborator SZA (whose debut album we can't wait to hear), the Black-ish actor Yara Shahidi -- a proud Iranian-American, who has spoken out against Trump's racist travel ban -- and the French-American model Sophie Koella showing off the latest collection of black, mesh, khaki green and peach activewear. Check it out, below.

      Read: Meet Petra Collins' inspirational women, featuring Selah Marley and meet the young actresses shaping the future of Hollywood, featuring Yara Shahidi.

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, fashion, fashion news, beyonce, ivy park

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features