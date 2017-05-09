​watch an exclusive trailer for j.w.anderson’s disobedient bodies film

As the creative mastermind behind his namesake label, J.W.Anderson, and during his tenure at storied Spanish house, Loewe, Northern Ireland's finest fashion mind Jonathan Anderson has perfected a romantic bricolage that's set him apart from many of his peers. Defined by a restless ingenuity and effervescent experimentalism, each collection manages to marry new propositions of silhouette and material and shape, refocussing ideas and eras through his idiosyncratic eye.

All this restless aesthetical questioning, coupled with his artistic appetite for collaboration, promotion, and adoption, make him a perfect choice to lend his considerable talent towards curation. At the Hepworth Wakefield earlier this year, Jonathan unveiled his first exhibition, Disobedient Bodies. A curation that took in the human form across fashion and art, finding parallels in the works of Jean Arp and Christian Dior, Sarah Lucas and Jonathan's own designs, Louise Bourgeois and Helmut Lang.

Now, we can exclusively launch the trailer for a documentary, created with equally pioneering retailer SSENSE, as well as a capsule collection. The trailer merely hints at the treats in store when the whole film is released tomorrow. Promising a landscape of clothes and sculptures, and an unparalleled look inside the mind that conceived the whole exhibition, speaking to Jonathan about his conceptual and curatorial processes.

"I have been so absorbed by the exhibition in a more physical sense," Jonathan told us. "So now seeing it as it is, curated through film with the support of SSENSE, they have done well in documenting and creating something authentic."

As well as this Jonathan has created a capsule collection of three pieces for SSENSE to coincide with the launch of the film. Created in collaboration with illustrator Kelly Beeman, the pieces feature her unique drawing across a T-shirt, oversized sweater, and J.W.Anderson staple and signature knot tee.

The film, directed by Angelo Dominic Sesto and Thomas Jeppe. will be live on the 10th of May on ssense.com.







