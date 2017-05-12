About

    The VICEChannels

      news i-D Staff 12 May 2017

      watch amandla stenberg's hypnotising r&b mac demarco cover

      The Pepperoni Playboy's 'Let My Baby Stay' never sounded (nor looked) like this.

      At 18 years old, Amandla Stenberg is running out of occupations to be brilliant at. Arguably they'd ticked musician off the list in March, casually dropping into a Dev Hynes video to assist the Freetown Sound star on piano and violin. But Amandla's pop star status has now been confirmed with the arrival of their debut single — a stunning cover of Let My Baby Stay by beloved slack-rocker Mac Demarco.

      The track comes from the soundtrack of Amandla's new film Everything, Everything, out May 19. And "cover" almost sounds reductive. Amandla's tribute to the Pepperoni Playboy turns his guitar-driven Salad Days song into a transcendental R&B jam. Amandla even self-directed (and danced in) a neon-lit visual for the single.

      "I sneaky snuck one of my favourite songs, Let My Baby Stay by @macdemarco into a scene in Everything, Everything coming out next week," Amandla wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to stand up man & pepperoni playboy Mac for blessing our movie with this song. That lil seed blossomed into my own cover of it recorded for the soundtrack and produced by @levenkali."

      Mac is yet to give a shout-out to Amandla's remix. But he's quite the fan of unexpected covers, whether guitar jams performed in a French dog park or spontaneous Billy Joel anthems at after-parties in Bushwick. Please join us in crossing every finger for a future duet. 

      Credits

      Text Hannah Ongley 

      Image via Instagram 

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, mac demarco, let my baby stay, cover, amandla stenberg, r&b

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features