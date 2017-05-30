want to work on the new studio ghibli film? because you can

Have you ever watched one of Studio Ghibli's sweet dream animations and wished you could live inside their world? Unfortunately for us all, that's impossible, but you can help create it. The iconic Japanese studio are looking to hire animators and background artists for Hayao Miyazaki's much discussed return project, Boro the Caterpillar. Based on a short film, the full length feature is set to be released in 2019.

If you're keen you need to be able to start in October, commit to a three year contract and speak Japanese. Like many creative jobs, it's more of a love than money venture: the position pays 200,000 yen per month — roughly US$1,798. Applications close 20 July and further details about the role can be found here — in Japanese, obviously.

To get a fuller picture of what life at Ghibli looks like, we'd recommend watching The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, the 2014 documentary following the life of Miyazaki and his animators as they work on The Wind Rises and The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.