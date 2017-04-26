waiting a lifetime: splashh frontman sasha carlson on the band's sophomore album

Splashh frontman Sasha Carlson spent last summer in the thick of the New York City heat. He mostly bounced between his apartment in Clinton Hill, where he only stopped in to sleep; Black Market Bar on Avenue A, where he DJ'd a weekly set (and generally got rinsed); and Rare Book Room Studio in Greenpoint, where he and the band recorded brand new tracks. But when Sasha and I speak, it's not in any of these places, or even in New York at all. He calls me from London, where he and the band relocated in the run up to releasing Splashh's sophomore album, Waiting a Lifetime, which is out now.

London isn't exactly foreign soil for Sasha; it's where he first formed Splashh with pal Toto Vivian, and where the band self-recorded its debut album, 2013's Comfort, in a makeshift apartment studio. The record's blend of garagey energy, snarling vocals, and swirling shoegaze soundscapes struck all the right notes with critics and fans, who compared Comfort's lo-fi slacker sound to The Pixies, Tame Impala, and The Velvet Underground. Such a warm reception resulted in an extensive touring cycle — Splashh spent years relentlessly gigging the record across Europe, Asia and Australia, where Sasha originally hails from.

Sasha grew up between Auckland, New Zealand and Sydney; he started playing music at about 15. "My dad played in a band in New Zealand called Danse Macabre, and that was kind of post-punk music, so my dad introduced me to stuff like New Order and Joy Division when I was quite young," says Sasha, whose mom was "super into Björk." "I definitely think it shaped the way I got into music, into punk." Though co-founder Toto is also from Australia (Byron Bay, to be exact), the pair met in London, where Sasha relocated in 2012, at 22. They began writing and recording instantly, setting up shop in Vivian's Hackney flat.

Musicians often say their creative process unfolds "naturally," but for Sasha and Toto, it's a particularly apt description. Sasha would take the sketches of songs he'd written to Toto, who was more versed in Logic and recording software: "I brought the songs and he could turn them into something," says Sasha. They posted a few tracks on the internet, and started seeing pickup and positive responses on music blogs. "We were kind of taken by surprise, and it became more serious," Sasha explains. "Labels, management and booking agents were reaching out; we were like, 'oh geez, we might have to put a full band together.' We didn't think about it too much, it just happened."

Such a positive response led to more shows, more press events, more everything. After years playing and promoting the Comfort tracks, Splashh thought critically about its next move. In 2015, its members split between London and New York, seeking new ideas, new sounds and most importantly, time. "We left London because there wasn't much inspiration here, so when we first moved to New York it was so exciting, so new," explains Sasha. "That kind of influenced the way that we wrote, and it came through in the music. There are specific songs on the album that sound more exciting. New York is a crazy place, so full-on all the time." Rings, the first song Sasha wrote upon moving to New York, was just released as the first single off Waiting A Lifetime.

"It's kind of a song about having a battle with your decisions in life and going, 'should I do this, should I do that, should I not do this…' It's a really fast tempo, and I feel like it's a nice way to bring the energy of the album in," Sasha explains of Rings. Anchored by propulsive percussion and humming guitar hooks, it's been billed as a buzzing, urgent coming-of-age anthem. "It's kind of an ambitious track, kind of brutal," says Sasha. "We want to shock people for the first single, I don't think we should be playing it safe."

Rings and its Lucien Smith-designed album art not only heralded Splashh's return, but gestured towards its bold new sound. While Sasha and Toto were inspired mainly by garage rock while creating Comfort, they've since begun listening to more Air, Cocteau Twins, Suicide and Gun Club. Sasha says this shift has resulted in more "keyboards and experiments with drum machines" on Waiting a Lifetime, which was recorded as a full band and with a proper producer, Nicolas Vernhes (whose resume includes Dirty Projectors, Deerhunter, and Animal Collective). "It's a mismatch of our favourite influences — not in the way that it's straight electronic pop, but there are different textures," says Sasha.

Another change: guest collaborators. Specifically, models Grace Hartzel and Lili Sumner, friends of the band who contributed vocals on a few of Waiting a Lifetime's songs. "They've got great voices and love music, but they haven't pursued it, haven't put out anything. So we got them to sing on some tracks, and they did such a great job. They're just really good friends, and it was fun to get them in," says Sasha. Though Grace and Lili are this record's only guests, Sasha says he's definitely interested in bringing together more collaborators for album three. "It's fun to have an outside view." And while their sound has shifted, their energy certainly hasn't. Even if Waiting a Lifetime draws influence from dreamy Scottish goths or spacey French synth masters, it's still being made by a rag-tag crew of rockers with boundless energy to match their sharply tuned ears.

Splashh are playing London's Bussey Building tomorrow night. Waiting a Lifetime is out now.