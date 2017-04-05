vote for i-D in the oscars of the internet!

i-D are excited to announce that we've been nominated as the Best Fashion and Beauty Website for the third year running at the 'Oscars of the internet', the Webby Awards. Thanks to the People's Voice vote -- now in it's 21st year -- we won this prestigious award in both 2015 and 2016, and we've had another amazing 12 months that we hope will get your vote in 2017 too!

Operating in 12 countries around the world, i-D is the only truly global voice in fashion, with 2016 bringing the exciting launch of i-D Japan. Our landmark The Female Gaze Issue was shot front-to-back by female photographers and fronted by the brilliant Adwoa Aboah, whose cover shot by Harley Weir also won Cover of the Year at the Swipecast Awards. In the accompanying video series, Gurls Talk, Adwoa met with #freethenipple activists, an all-women motorcycle gang and other badass women. We also caught up with Stormzy before his debut album hit No.1, and London designer Charles Jeffery and his LOVERBOY crew took us partying with club kids in New York.

Public voting for the Webbys is open until 20 April - will you help us make it a hat-trick? We're sticking by our motto: A smile and a wink gets you further than you think!

Vote here! Vote here! Vote here!