About

    The VICEChannels

      news Hannah Ongley 26 June 2017

      vince staples samples hari nef on yeah right

      Nef features on the Big Fish Theory track along with some random called Kendrick Lamar.

      Whoever said "too many cooks spoil the broth" clearly hasn't tasted what's just been cooked up by Vince Staples, Kendrick Lamar, Sophie, Flume, Kučka, and Hari Nef. Vince just dropped his banger-filled new album Big Fish Theory, and the pulsating club track Yeah Right doesn't just feature production and vocals from four of the best in the business. It also boasts a sample from the Transparent actress, IMG model, and emerging rap queen. Nef appears as "the garbly robot voice on either end of the 'pretty woman wanna' part," as she confirmed on Twitter today.

      Back in March, Nef had her Instagram followers freaking when she posted a selfie with Vince and Sophie at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans. Seems that trip was more than just your average all-star legends tour to the world's largest float-building facility. So keep your eye on Nef's Insta for clues to her next internet-breaking rap collab, and bump this one below. 

      Credits

      Text Hannah Ongley

      Image via Instagram

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, vince staples, hari nef, yeah right, big fish theory

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features