victoria beckham awarded an obe by prince william

In an act of solidarity with those hoping to make the notoriously difficult transition from pop music to high fashion, Buckingham Palace has recognised and awarded the inimitable VB's positive impact upon the industry. Accepting the award earlier today from heir to the throne and one time FaceTimer of Lady Gaga, Prince William, Victoria said "It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge. If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things."

Indeed, cracking the notoriously traditional and heirarchical British fashion industry is no mean feat. Introducing her first collection in 2008 at New York Fashion Week spring/summer 09, Victoria's eponymous line was an immediate commercial success. Since then, she's shaken off the Posh Spice monicker and the critics' skepticism in regards to her designing, and won legions of hard-nosed fashion fans along the way. In 2015, the then fashion editor of the Independent Alexander Fury said Victoria had "elevated the celebrity line beyond a simple, simple-minded marketing exercise."

Speaking of her latest collection to i-D after her autumn/winter 17 show at NYFW, Victoria said of her clothes, "It's always about empowering women." From girl power to the empowerment of women, we love you VB!

